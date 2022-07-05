Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus announced Tuesday that he would contest the results of the June 28 GOP runoff for county council chair, citing the nearly 1,400 Democratic ballots that were mistakenly sent to Republican voters.

Lazarus lost to incumbent Johnny Gardner by just 260 votes, according to results that were certified Thursday. But Lazarus has pointed out that local election officials didn’t realize the wrong ballots had been mailed to 1,377 Republican voters until the Friday before the election. Most of those ballots were not delivered until the next day.

“If anyone had any doubts that election integrity was not an issue in this country, what happened here in Horry County is a perfect example of what Donald Trump warned us about,” Lazarus said in a new release announcing his appeal. “Not only am I fighting for the disenfranchised voters in this election, but I will also fight to make sure what happened in this race does not ever occur again in future elections. We have the governor and congressional races coming up in November. And in just two short years, South Carolina will once again host the Republican Party’s first significant presidential primary. We cannot let this black cloud of disenfranchisement erode the integrity of our election process in this state.”

The June 14 GOP Primary featured four candidates for chair: Gardner, a Conway-based attorney, Lazarus, a longtime Myrtle Beach area businessman, District 8 county councilman Johnny Vaught and Little River activist Katrina Morrison.

In the June 14 primary, Lazarus led all candidates, taking 38% of the vote. Gardner finished second with 25% while Vaught came in third with 22%. Morrison received about 14% of the vote.

The runoff was needed because neither Lazarus nor Gardner received more than 50% of the vote.

But then came the absentee ballot woes. Election officials have blamed a glitch at a printing company for causing the Democratic ballots to be mailed to Republican voters.