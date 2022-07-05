Former Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus announced Tuesday that he would contest the results of the June 28 GOP runoff for county council chair, citing the nearly 1,400 Democratic ballots that were mistakenly sent to Republican voters.
Lazarus lost to incumbent Johnny Gardner by just 260 votes, according to results that were certified Thursday. But Lazarus has pointed out that local election officials didn’t realize the wrong ballots had been mailed to 1,377 Republican voters until the Friday before the election. Most of those ballots were not delivered until the next day.
“If anyone had any doubts that election integrity was not an issue in this country, what happened here in Horry County is a perfect example of what Donald Trump warned us about,” Lazarus said in a new release announcing his appeal. “Not only am I fighting for the disenfranchised voters in this election, but I will also fight to make sure what happened in this race does not ever occur again in future elections. We have the governor and congressional races coming up in November. And in just two short years, South Carolina will once again host the Republican Party’s first significant presidential primary. We cannot let this black cloud of disenfranchisement erode the integrity of our election process in this state.”
The June 14 GOP Primary featured four candidates for chair: Gardner, a Conway-based attorney, Lazarus, a longtime Myrtle Beach area businessman, District 8 county councilman Johnny Vaught and Little River activist Katrina Morrison.
In the June 14 primary, Lazarus led all candidates, taking 38% of the vote. Gardner finished second with 25% while Vaught came in third with 22%. Morrison received about 14% of the vote.
The runoff was needed because neither Lazarus nor Gardner received more than 50% of the vote.
But then came the absentee ballot woes. Election officials have blamed a glitch at a printing company for causing the Democratic ballots to be mailed to Republican voters.
After the mistake was discovered, the affected voters were sent a new GOP ballot and a letter telling them to return the completed absentee ballot to the elections office in Conway before 7 p.m. on June 28 or vote at their polling place on Election Day.
During a certification hearing last week, Lazarus asked the county election commission to delay certifying the primary results, saying hundreds of votes hadn’t been accounted for. But commissioners refused to put off the certification, insisting their hands were tied by state law; legally, they couldn’t count any ballots received after 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Lazarus told the commission that he understood the deadline, but since this mistake was not the voters’ fault, he said the commission should delay the certification of the election until all ballots were counted and the voter registration office cross-referenced who received the wrong ballots with those who actually voted in person on June 28.
Lazarus will now take his case to the Horry County Republican Party. On Tuesday morning, Lazarus said he hand delivered his protest to Roger Slagle, chairman of the local GOP, and he hopes the party will hold a hearing on his challenge Thursday night. Slagle could not be reached for comment.
Should the local party uphold the election results, Lazarus would have the option of appealing to the state party, which would then determine whether a new election should be held.
But as local election officials have noted, the law on counting absentee ballots is clear.
As for Gardner, he said he was unaware of Lazarus’s protest until contacted by a reporter Tuesday morning.
“I don’t know what grounds or why he’s doing it,” he said. “I haven’t looked at it or what the law is. If he’s upset because the commission sent out the wrong ballots … that didn’t apply just unilaterally to his side. It applied across the board. And so to say that that would have affected one side would not be fair to anybody.”
Gardner noted that local election officials took action once they realized there was a printing error.
“I don’t know what else they could have done,” he said, adding that he hadn't seen evidence that showed enough uncounted absentee votes had been cast to change the outcome of the race. “If it’s not going to change the result, why go through the cost and expense and aggravation of doing this?”
Lazarus acknowledged that his efforts may not ultimately change the result, but he said he wants to make sure there aren’t any lingering questions. He said he’s heard from people who were so confused by receiving a Democratic ballot that they didn’t know what to do. And he said others have told him they weren’t allowed to vote at the polls because they had been issued an absentee ballot.
“What this is all about is election integrity,” Lazarus said. “This isn’t about whether I won or lost. …They need to right the thing now. [The election commission’s] motto says, ‘Every vote matters, every vote counts.’ Well, they’re not standing by what their motto is because every vote hasn’t counted and so that means every vote doesn’t matter.”
