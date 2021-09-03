Myrtle Beach Skywheel
By Janet Morgan janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Filing for municipal elections in Horry County is over.

The final cities and towns still accepting candidates for the fall races closed filing at noon Friday.

Here are the candidates for those positions:

Myrtle Beach

Mayor

Brenda Bethune (i)

C.D. Rosza

Bill McClure

Gene Ho

Tammie Durant

City Council (three seats)

Alex Fogel

Jackie Hatley (i)

Mike Lowder (i)

John Newman

Gregg Smith (i)

Notes: The Myrtle Beach mayor is paid $50,000 annually and receives a $500 monthly car allowance, Council members are paid $15,000 per year and receive a $495 monthly car allowance. Officials are elected at-large, meaning that they represent the whole city rather than specific districts. Elections are also nonpartisan.

North Myrtle Beach

Mayor

Marilyn Hatley (i)

Wayne Troutman

City Council at-large (one seat)

Bill Davis

Trey Skidmore III (i)

City Council Ocean Drive ward (one seat)

Bubba Collins

Norfleet Jones

City Council Windy Hill ward (one seat)

Nikki Fontana (i)

Jolene Puffer

Notes: North Myrtle Beach City Council members serve four-year terms. The mayor is paid $48,076.08 per year and council members receive $24,114.96 per year. However, as of Jan. 1, that will change. The mayor will be paid $52,402.93 annually and council members will receive $26,285.31 per year. North Myrtle Beach’s elected officials do not receive a vehicle allowance.

Aynor

Mayor

John Gardner (i)

Town Council (two seats)

Cheryl Skipper (i)

Tony Godsey Sr. (i)

Notes: Aynor Town Council members serve four-year terms and are elected at-large. The mayor is paid $8,500 per year and council members receive $600 per year.

Atlantic Beach

Town Council (two seats)

Jim DeWitt

Edward Lamar Campbell

Notes: Atlantic Beach Town Council members serve four-year terms and are elected at-large. They are paid $4,800 per year. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, receives $6,000 per year.

Conway

Autry Benton

Amanda Butler

William Goldfinch (i)

Julie Hardwick

Beth Helms

Shane Hubbard (i)

Danny Hardee

Notes: Conway City Council members serve four-year terms and are elected at-large. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, is paid $16,000 per year while the mayor pro tem receives $11,000. Other council members receive $10,000 annually.

Loris

Town Council (three seats)

Michael Suggs (i)

Carroll Padgett (i)

Andrea Coleman

Notes: Loris City Council members serve three-year terms and are paid $3,120 per year. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, receives $7,020 per year. All council members are elected at-large. 

Surfside Beach

Town Council (three seats)

Shawn Shoemaker

LaVerne Kreklau

Laurence McKeen

Judy Henion

Alex Samsel

William Kinken

Chris Stamey

Notes: Surfside Beach Town Council members serve four-year terms and are paid $6,000 per year. The mayor, who is not up for reelection this year, receives $9,600 annually. This will be the first general election in the town under the new plurality rules. Unlike in the past with multiple candidates, the candidates who get the most votes will be declared the winners. There will only be a run-off in case of a tie. Officials say this could save the town nearly $2,500 in the extra expenses needed for a run-off election. 

Briarcliffe Acres

Town Council (two seats)

Brian Palliser (i)

Laura Pendley (i)

Notes: Briarcliffe Acres Town Council members serve four-year terms and receive no compensation for their service. They are elected at-large.

*i denotes incumbent

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.