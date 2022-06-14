Two-term incumbent Bill Howard will face first-time candidate Dean Richardson in the Republican Primary for the District 2 seat. This is a race between two businessmen, with Howard owning restaurants, laundromats and entertainment venues while Richardson has been in the auto industry for decades. With no Democratic opposition, the winner of this primary is a lock to represent much of Myrtle Beach and part of Carolina Forest. County council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
Bill Howard
Howard is campaigning on his record.
The 71-year-old businessman is seeking a third term representing District 2. Howard has at times faced pushback from other council members for advocating for tax hikes, but he sees that as a source of pride.
“All you’ve got to do is look at my record,” Howard said. “I’ve been pro-public safety. I’ve been pro-infrastructure. And I think I’ve made a huge difference. If it was someone else sitting in my seat, it might not have ever been addressed. Payrolls and salaries would have never been raised. The cost-of-living [increases for county employees] would have never been looked at. But I pressured the rest of the council. I convinced them how far behind we are.”
Howard said there is still much work to do, and he’s hoping voters will reelect him to another four-year term. He sees his role as helping the county make up for a lack of foresight by previous councils.
“Public safety, we’re not even halfway there,” he said. “We’re not efficient. We’re not doing a good job. Because 20 or 30 years ago, they (county leaders) failed to see the growth, and now look at us.”
Howard said the county desperately needs to hire more police officers and he supports raising the funds to pay for those positions. Howard has also supported charging impact fees on new construction.
County leaders created impact fees last year, but council members slashed the rates before approving them. The council has debated increasing impact fees, but last month they voted down a proposal to raise them.
Most councilmen said they weren’t opposed to raising the impact fees on new homes, but they found the proposed commercial rates too steep. Others also pointed out that council members have more flexibility with the revenues that come from a tax increase. Impact fees can’t be spent on recurring expenses such as employee salaries, though property tax dollars can pay for those staffers.
Howard, one of three councilmen who voted to raise impact fees, said his position hasn’t changed.
“Our council elected to let you pay for the new improvements for those new neighborhoods,” he said. “You’re going to pay for it through your taxes.”
Howard noted that in 2018 more than 70% of Horry County voters supported charging impact fees in an advisory referendum, and he maintains the county’s infrastructure needs far exceed the revenues generated by the existing fees. Impact fees aren’t a cure-all, he said, but they are what the voters requested.
“Am I supposed to go against what they want?” he asked. “We don’t really have an impact fee. That little fee that we’re charging. That doesn’t impact anybody. … It’s a drop in the bucket.”
Unlike his previous two campaigns, this one is different in some ways because the borders have changed. County leaders recently redrew their districts to reflect the latest U.S. Census data. Howard’s district added more of the Myrtle Beach area, though he maintained some of Carolina Forest.
“I’m OK with the lines the way they are,” he said. “I live in Carolina Forest, so I am still part of Carolina Forest.”
Ultimately, Howard said his political goals stem from his family. He has 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
“I want to take care of the future because the future is my grandchildren’s home here, and I don’t want them to pack up and leave because it’s so screwed up,” he said. “It’s my job to make sure it’s not 20 years from now.”
Dean Richardson
Dean Richardson has never run for elected office, but local public service runs in his family.
His uncle, Julian Richardson, was the first chairman of Horry County Council. Now the 59-year-old business owner hopes to leave his own mark on county government.
“District 2 has just been unrepresented,” he said. “I’m willing to give it that strong voice that it needs.”
Richardson’s campaign has focused on infrastructure. If elected, he said he would advocate for improving area roads such as S.C. 90.
In 2018, Hurricane Florence’s floodwater covered sections of the highway, leaving some homeowners stranded. Neighbors have urged county and state leaders to elevate the road, and their objections have grown louder as county council has approved rezoning requests that allowed additional homes to be built in the corridor.
In August, county council passed a resolution to limit high-density development along S.C. 90 between S.C. 22 and U.S. 501 Business until additional infrastructure is in place. County and state officials have said S.C. 90 is already at 85% capacity.
“Our campaign slogan is ‘all roads lead to Myrtle Beach,’” Richardson said. “And it ain’t just I-73. It’s the local roads. Everywhere we go to, everybody’s talking about local roads and the growth and the growth outgrowing the roads.”
As for I-73, he said he supports building the road but doesn’t see any reason to commit local funding to the project because there aren’t enough federal dollars coming to build an interstate linking the Grand Strand with I-95.
County leaders had discussed pledging up to $126 million to I-73, but that proposal failed in a 6-5 vote last year. Howard voted for the I-73 funding, but Richardson said he sees a better use for those dollars.
“If we’ve got money sitting there, I don’t see why we don’t use that for local roads and then talk about I-73 as it gets closer [to being federally funded],” he said.
Richardson also differs from Howard in his position on impact fees. County council created impact fees on new construction last year as a way to force new developments to help pay for the infrastructure they require. County leaders recently discussed raising the fees. However, that vote failed because most council members agreed the proposed hike on commercial projects was too steep. Howard voted for the increase.
Richardson said he supports having impact fees, though he’s opposed to increasing them.
“Your small builders can’t stand it if they was to go up,” he said.
Apart from infrastructure, Richardson said he supports improving public safety services. He also said he could help restore relationships between the county and local cities. In recent years, talks between the municipalities and the county have been hampered by lawsuits, particularly cases between the county and the city of Myrtle Beach.
Richardson sees himself as a uniter.
“I could play a pivotal role in it because of my experience in the car business,” said Richardson, who has worked in the auto industry since 1984. “I can sit down at a table and work things out with about anybody.”
Richardson also said he would not have voted for an ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public places such as retail stores. County leaders approved that temporary policy in 2020 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Howard voted for the mask mandate.
“I’m a firm believer in it’s your choice,” Richardson said. “I don’t really necessarily agree with mandates. And not to say that he’s done a bad job, I just think it’s time for a different view. He’s been in there two terms. … District 2 is the cash cow of the state, and they need a good, strong representative.”
