Tom Anderson will get another shot at elected office.
The former Conway city councilman, who lost his city seat in 2019 after serving for two decades, defeated incumbent Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy and fellow challenger Jeanette Spurlock Tuesday to win the Republican Primary for the District 7 county council seat. With no Democratic opposition in November, Anderson is essentially guaranteed to take the seat, which represents Conway and Bucksport.
“I’m thankful and encouraged by the support,” Anderson said after the ballots were counted. “And [I] look forward to being part of the solution.”
Anderson received 1,472 votes, which accounted for 52% of the ballots cast in the race, according to unofficial results. He needed just over 50% to avoid a runoff. Bellamy came in second with 834 votes (30%) and Spurlock received 515 votes (18%). Election officials plan to certify the results Thursday.
Anderson, 55, campaigned on his 20 years of government experience and a measured approach to leadership that he said could help unite the council.
He said he plans to be an advocate for constructing the Busbee Bypass, a proposed road and bridge project that would cross the Waccamaw River just south of U.S. 501.
“What has Conway gotten from Horry County from the tax dollars that are paid by the residents of Conway?” he asked during the campaign. “What have we gotten in forever?”
An Horry County native, Anderson holds a political science degree from Coastal Carolina University and works as a self-employed builder. He’s married and has two children.
He will replace Bellamy, a 66-year-old retired U.S. Army officer who became the first Republican to hold the District 7 seat when he was first elected four years ago. Bellamy is the only Black member of county council.
Since taking office, Bellamy has supported charging impact fees on new construction and providing raises for public safety personnel. Bellamy also chaired the council’s subcommittee on flooding and served on the redistricting committee that helped shape the lines of the new council districts after the latest U.S. Census.
County council members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.