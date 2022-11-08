1103 election_JM04.JPG

A woman votes at Socastee High School on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections.

These are live updates from contested races in Horry County as results are reported, according to SC Votes.

US House of Representatives, District 7

Russell Fry (R):

Daryl W. Scott (D): 

SC House, District 61

Carla Schuessler (R): 

Ashlyn Preaux (D):

SC House, District 68

Heather Ammons Crawford (R): 

Ernest Carson (D): 

SC House, District 106

Val Guest (R):

Ryan Thompson (D): 

Board of Education, District 6

Pam Dawson (R):

Steve Witt (L):

Educational Capital Improvements Sales Tax

Yes:

No:

