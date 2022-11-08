Polls across Horry County closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Midterm Elections.
These are live updates from contested races in Horry County as results are reported, according to SC Votes.
US House of Representatives, District 7
Russell Fry (R):
Daryl W. Scott (D):
SC House, District 61
Carla Schuessler (R):
Ashlyn Preaux (D):
SC House, District 68
Heather Ammons Crawford (R):
Ernest Carson (D):
SC House, District 106
Val Guest (R):
Ryan Thompson (D):
Board of Education, District 6
Pam Dawson (R):
Steve Witt (L):
Educational Capital Improvements Sales Tax
Yes:
No:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.