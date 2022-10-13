Fergus the beagle, with his stout stature and graying chops, is thought to be about 8-years-old.
With his kind demeanor and gentle hugs, one might not guess that he was ever considered for euthanization.
Fergus was saved from such a fate by Kathy Morella, a Conway local who runs a shelter called Rescue Coop from her home.
“I don't know anything about his history prior to this, but his last family had him for three years and said they had a bite incident,” Morella said. “I knew that if he ended up in the county shelter in Charlotte, being an owner-surrender with a bite history, that he'd probably be put down and seniors wouldn't have much chance of adoption.”
Morella took to Twitter and advertised Fergus as an elderly dog needing another chance in an adults-only home.
A beagle lover in Minnesota who was looking for a sibling for his beagle, Jasper, saw Morella’s tweet and decided Fergus would be a great fit for his family.
On Oct. 14, Fergus’ 1,000-mile drive to his new family will begin, thanks to a pet transport service called Luv & Pet Transport Services.
“I got 501(c)(3) status back in August and I thought, ‘Even if I could save like one dog a month, I'd be happy,’” Morella said. “Fergus is my ninth rescue since August and my sixth that's going to be adopted.”
There are seven dogs listed on the Rescue Coop website that are in need of adoption. Every pup that finds their forever home through Rescue Coop will leave behind an open space for Morella to seek out another pup facing euthanization at local kill shelters.
Morella said that finding locals willing to foster Rescue Coop dogs will also free up space for more rescues.
To adopt, foster or donate to Morella’s cause, visit rescuecoop.org.
