The Horry County School Board announced tonight that they would be interviewing eight candidates for the District 1 board seat on Monday, Nov. 11.
The candidates will be Deloria G. Armstrong, Marilyn A. Cox, Wyndham Russell Freeman, Micah Paul Gore, Richard Marcus Jordan, Sr., Joni Clayman Poff, William B. von Herrmann, and Dana Zamrik.
District 1 encompasses North Myrtle Beach and parts of Myrtle Beach.
The seat became available after the resignation of previous District 1 member Holly Heniford, after her Sept. 6 arrest on a driving under the influence charge.
The board will interview the candidates on Nov. 11, and whoever is chosen that evening will be officially sworn in during the Nov. 19 meeting. The originally scheduled Nov. 18 meeting was moved to Nov. 19 during tonight's work session.
Check My Horry News for updates on candidate details and further information.
