Republican James Edwards will be the next District 9 representative for the Horry County Board of Education.
Edwards bested Democrat Edward Robinson, Jr., with 9,596 votes to Robinson’s 4,791.
Edwards is a lifelong resident of Horry County, has been involved in Loris and Green Sea Floyds schools either as a parent, volunteer, or mentor for many years, and served on a number of School Improvement Councils, and is a past president of the Loris Chamber of Commerce.
He attended both North Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina’s Coastal campus, and holds a business degree and has his own real estate appraisal, brokerage, and consulting firm in Loris. He’s been married for 31 years to Amy Edwards, a retired HCS administrator. Their children attended Loris schools and the College of Charleston. He has one grandchild.
“I felt like I could move up to the next level and continue to serve,” Edwards said prior to election day. “I’ve been doing it for about 25 years now at the local level.”
Concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and schools, he said last week that he thought that Horry County Schools is trying to follow the guidelines as best as they can, and he hopes that the younger grades can begin going back full-time soon.
“Our younger students need as much structure and continuity as possible,” he said. “If we don’t meet the needs of the younger children, they will be behind, and based on statistics, they are the least vulnerable group.”
More information is available about Edwards’ community involvement at www.jamesedwards4schoolboard.com
Edwards was unavailable for comment the morning after the election.
Robinson, of Little River, congratulated Edwards.
“I hope they [the board] move forward and do the best for the children and families, and maintain community involvement,” Robinson said. “I hope they can tie in all the pieces and give kids the best chance.”
Robinson said that this first time running for office was a learning experience for him, and he may consider running again in the future.
Edwards will be replacing current District 9 representative Chris Hardwick.
