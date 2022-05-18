The EdVenture Children’s Museum will re-open Saturday with new play-based stations in nearly triple the space as the former location in The Market Common.
The new location, a block away from the old one, is at 4005 Howard Ave. and is more than 8,000 square feet.
Erin McDonald, EdVenture’s development and marketing director, said the move was made possible through a $300,000 gift from the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority.
But, she added the nonprofit’s board is still in talks with the city government about moving to the ever-developing Arts and Innovation District in downtown Myrtle Beach.
“We are still talking with them,” she said on Wednesday while walking around the new facility. “The city wasn’t ready quite yet but we’re still talking to them. We’re still part of the grand plan but Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority stepped in and said we’ll help you stay in The Market Common.
“We’ll be here for a while but we will continue to talk to the city.”
Several years ago, when the city unveiled plans for the Arts and Innovation District off Kings Highway and 9th Avenue North it included a library and the children’s museum.
In the 1990s, the museum had been located off Oak Street as the Children’s Museum of South Carolina. In 2016 the museum merged with EdVenture and moved to The Market Common in 2019.
The 3061 Howard Ave. location closed in April to begin the process of moving up the block.
McDonald said museum staff is busy loading trucks in Columbia with materials to make sure the new location will be ready for the re-opening on Saturday.
The new location features the flight simulator and NASA space station in addition to new areas to spark creativity and allow children to imagine what they could be when they grow up.
The play-based learning areas include dentist and doctor’s offices, a Publix grocery store, a toddler beach, a maker space, an auto shop, a craft table, a pizza and ice cream shop as well as a wall to show what’s behind the sheetrock when builders make houses.
The new location also features a classroom space with movable tables and a stage area.
“You could be anything,” McDonald said. “You could do anything. Expose the children to it, and our children can see themselves doing it.”
Admission to EdVenture is $8 for children and adults. Seniors, educators and military members are admitted for $7. Children under two years old are admitted for free. Membership, which includes free admission, is available for $89 annually.
The museum is open Mondays-Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and noon-6 p.m. on Sundays.
Other locations for EdVenture Children’s Museum are in Columbia and Hartsville.
