Faleshia Dozier used to work for Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority as a billing clerk for many years before she decided to give teaching a try.
Five years later, she has been named Whittemore Park Middle School’s Teacher of the Year.
“I switched careers in 2015, and it has been one of the best decisions I have ever made,” Dozier said.
Originally from Loris, Dozier is a graduate of Horry County Schools’ PACE (Program of Alternative Certification for Educators) program, and she also holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration/accounting from Limestone College, and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. She received her teaching certification through the S.C. Department of Education.
“The PACE program was very rigorous and structured, and I learned so much from the program,” she said.
Dozier has taught business and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) courses to sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students at WPMS for the past five years.
She received her award during their eighth-grade awards ceremony, and when Principal Quintina Livingston began describing characteristics about the Teacher of the Year winner, Dozier was sure another nominee had been chosen.
She was wrong.
She said she told herself as she was walking onto the stage, “You’re not going to cry, Faleshia!”
Her administrators had another surprise up their sleeves, as Dozier’s family appeared.
“I turned around and I almost lost it when I saw my family walk onto the stage,” she said.
Dozier said the joy she has when her students show what she has taught them is priceless.
“During the Parent-Teacher conferences last semester, students were demonstrating to their parents some of the content we had been learning in our STEM classes,” she said. “It gave me chills watching my students engaging with their parents, and feeling accomplished while sharing information I had taught them.”
She also said she takes pride in sponsoring two WPMS afterschool clubs: the Robotics Club and Girls Who Code.
Dozier and her husband have been married for 19 years, and have two sons, Stacy “Dre”, and Desmond. Dre currently serves in the U.S. Army in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Desmond is a senior at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C.
Outside of the classroom and during football season, Dozier and her family like to travel to Charlotte to watch their son Desmond and their nephew Waderek play college football. During the offseason, she said, they mainly like to relax at home and watch movies.
“I love teaching and being in the classroom. The thing that keeps me coming back everyday is the reward of knowing I am making a difference in the lives of my students,” Dozier said.
