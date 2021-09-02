Whittemore Park and Ten Oaks middle schools will switch to distance learning on Friday as the schools grapples with the latest COVID-19 surge, according to an email sent to parents and students.

“Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicates that Whittemore Park School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines,” an email to parents and students at Whittemore Park stated.

As of Thursday morning, Whittemore had 37 active cases of COVID-19 — all but one were students — and 175 students out on quarantine, according to the Horry County Schools COVID dashboard. WPMS has the fifth highest number of active cases among the district's 56 schools and the second highest number of active cases among the district's middle schools (St. James Middle was higher).

Ten Oaks Middle currently has 34 active student cases, the dashboard states. There are 121 students and three staff members in quarantine.

Like Aynor Middle, Loris Middle and Conway High, the middle schools will switch to a virtual learning format for two weeks. That means WPMS and Ten Oaks students will return to classes on Sept. 17. During this time, Whittemore Park’s sports practices and club meetings will be canceled.

The schools will undergo a deep cleaning while students are out.

Parents need to call the Whittemore Park Middle Cafeteria at 843-488-0663 before 10 a.m. Friday to request breakfasts and lunches for the time school is closed.

