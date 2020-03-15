Digital devices will be available for pickup at the school your student attends on Wednesday, March 18 between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., Thursday, March 19 between 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., and Friday, March 20 between 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
In a news release Monday, Horry County Schools said that parents and guardians will need to present their driver's license or another form of identification in order to pick up their device. Otherwise, all HCS buildings will be closed to the public.
Parents will have the option to pay a $12 technology fee that will cover the device in case of any breakage. The fee is not mandatory, but parents who do not pay the fee will assume all responsibility for a device that is damaged while at home.
The district has produced a new website to help families navigate this difficult time: https://www.horrycountyschools.net/covid19
According to their new site, more information on digital instruction plans will become available by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
Following Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to close all South Carolina schools through March 31, the Horry County Board of Education met Sunday night in an emergency meeting to discuss the logistics of the closure.
Superintendent Rick Maxey said that while the district has tried to prepare for this closure, there are many important questions without answers.
“I cannot answer how long we’re going to be out of school. I don’t know. I can’t tell you what’s going to be done with makeup days. Will this all be excused? I don’t know,” Maxey said. “We’re going to do everything we can do make sure our students graduate, but we cannot at this time in these extraordinary circumstances provide answers to questions that we don’t know.”
He said he also does not yet know how this closure will affect spring break, but he did confirm that with this closure, all activities are suspended — including any afterschool activities or sports.
“Be patient with us because we cannot see into the future and we can only deal with the facts we have,” Maxey said.
He said many people are involved in making the county operate efficiently during this time.
“It’s not something you can just flip a switch and say, ‘We’re going to do digital instruction in Horry County Schools,’" Maxey said. "We have a great team. We’ve been communicating with state department since end of February about possibilities related to the outbreak that would lead to school closures."
Digital learning
The S.C. Department of Education had asked local districts to each submit a 10-day instructional plan by Friday. The plan is supposed to guide educators during a school closure. Horry County Schools received state approval for its plan on Sunday afternoon.
The HCS plan includes options for students to access assignments in both online and printed formats; platforms for communication with teachers, students, and parents; and support for teachers and students throughout the closure period.
HCS officials said Sunday that students in grades 3-12 will have the option to take a Personalized Digital Learning (PDL) device home. That means elementary students will have access to an iPad, middle schoolers will have Chromebooks, and high schoolers will have their laptops.
Who must report to school?
Maxey said that Monday will involve meetings with principals, and all HCS employees on a 240- or 246-day contract will continue to report to work as usual. That includes the superintendent, chief officers and some staff.
“We’re going to be here and we’re going to be working,” Maxey said.
Teachers will be asked to report to work Tuesday to prepare for delivery of alternate instruction, but thereafter, teachers will not report to their schools.
He also said some learning services, building services, nutrition, transportation, health, and tech support employees will be contacted by their superiors regarding their work schedules.
“Should circumstances demand a change, an announcement will be made by the superintendent’s office,” Maxey said.
Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Anderson said that anyone who is a full-time or a part-time employee will receive a paycheck as they normally do. The people who have to submit their time worked in order to get their paycheck will be the only ones negatively affected, Anderson said.
Food services
Chief Officer of Support Services Daryl Brown said the district plans to serve breakfasts and lunches during at least the next 10 school days, using its summer feeding guidelines.
“We’re going to do everything we can to continue a meal program for our students,” Maxey said.
The following schools will be pick up sites for breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m – 1 p.m.: Homewood Elementary, Loris Elementary, Socastee Elementary, Myrtle Beach Middle, Myrtle Beach Elementary, Palmetto Bays Elementary, Whittemore Park Middle, Green Sea Floyds Elementary, North Myrtle Beach Middle, Aynor Elementary and Waccamaw Elementary.
According to school officials, students must be present in the vehicle. Meals will be provided for all students 18 years and younger and can be picked up at any of the stated locations. Monday through Wednesday's grab and go bags will include one lunch and one breakfast for the next day. Thursday's grab and go bags will consist of one lunch, and one breakfast and lunch for Friday.
Brown said that the food services will be paid for through federal monies.
No adult meals will be given, Brown said.
Cleaning the schools
Brown said that during the closure, support services employees will be doing thorough cleaning of all buildings, using EPA-approved solutions to wipe down lockers, locker rooms, offices, playground equipment, etc.
Moving forward
“We want the people of Horry County to know that we care," school board chairman Ken Richardson said. "I know how much time has gone into this, but the public doesn’t know. People don’t know. It’s a tough time, not just in Horry County. There’s a lot of confusion going on."
Maxey wanted to encourage families and let them know the district is doing the best it can in these “uncharted waters.”
“Our primary mission is to serve the children of Horry County, and we’re going to do our very best to fulfill that mission," Maxey said. "As long as we're working together, everything is going to be OK."
