Three women want to be the next District 8 representative on the Horry County Board of Education.
The seat became vacant in January when board member John Poston died from COVID-19 complications.
Christine Rockey, Melanie Wellons and Amanda Whyland will be interviewed by the board in a special meeting on April 12 to determine who will fill the vacancy.
The candidate approved by the board to fill the seat would serve until the next general election in November 2022. At that time, the voters would determine who can serve the remainder of the term, which runs through 2024.
Plexiglass work to be completed by March 31
HCS continues to finish plexiglass installations in middle, high and program schools across the district. Overall, 48 of the district’s 55 schools are completed with more to be announced this week.
Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown said that the Academy of Technology and Academics will open for full-time instruction on Friday, and he anticipates Aynor High and Conway High to be next on the list.
The plexiglass, paid for in part by the S.C. Department of Education, was installed after the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said students could be three feet apart once plexiglass was in place.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced late last week that they believe masked students can safely be three feet apart instead of six, and some questions remain regarding the efficacy of physical barriers.
“It’s my opinion that the mitigation efforts the district has used, ie., the plexiglass and the use of masks and enforcing social distancing, we have been able to mitigate the spread and transmission of COVID-19 in our schools," HCS Superintendent Rick Maxey said. "That’s reflected by the reports we’re generating now on our COVID-19 dashboard."
He said the district anticipates further directives regarding DHEC's interpretation of the new CDC guidance.
“We’re going to continue opening schools five days and continue with [the] installation of plexiglass," Maxey said. "At the appropriate time, when we receive from our authorities advice and direction, we will take steps towards removing it. But until then, we’re continuing with this path."
Virtual school option next fall
The K-12 HCS Virtual School option will be available for interested families for the fall, but students must be registered by April 30. No changes will be permitted after April 30.
“We’re not doing that to be aggravating. We’re not doing that to be uncooperative,” Maxey said, noting that it takes a lot of time to put together schedules and be sure there are enough teachers where they are needed.
More federal funds coming to HCS
Chief Financial Officer John Gardner confirmed that HCS is slated to receive another $55.6 million of federal funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund.
Ryan Brown with the S.C. Department of Education said the district will not have access to these funds until they turn in a spending plan for the money, which they have not yet done. Gardner said the finance committee will be meeting soon to help put together a plan.
“That’s a lot of money … We’re going to make sure it is expended wisely with the possibility of using those [funds] for air quality action and other steps," Maxey said. "Looking forward to the planning for that so HCS students and employees can benefit from that."
Raises for substitutes
The Horry County Schools Human Resources Committee voted to include substitute teachers in the upcoming budget discussion in May in hopes of raising their pay for the 2020-2021 school year.
“If we increased their pay to be competitive throughout the state, it would cost us $1.3 million this next school year,” said David Cox, the District 4 board member and human resources committee chairman.
This would also affect substitute nurses, bus drivers and custodians.
To add a full-time floating teacher at each school at the elementary level would cost approximately $1.7 million, but the committee decided to table that option and move forward with pursuing raises.
Cox said they would revisit the fill rates “after the pandemic settles down” and revisit the other options after the situation is re-evaluated.
Teacher vaccines
Chief of Student Services Velna Allen said that in their recent two teacher vaccination events in conjunction with Conway Medical Center, more than 850 teachers were vaccinated.
A previous survey stated that around 4,000 of the district’s 6,000 employees wished to be vaccinated, but Allen said the number continues to change as some have gotten vaccinations elsewhere.
Next year’s school calendar
This summer will be a short one, said Brown of HCS Support Services.
The 2021-2022 school calendar was released Monday night. The first day of school will begin Aug. 17. The last day of school for this year will be June 15.
While most of the major holidays and days off remain the same, Brown said that due to a large number of absentees on the Monday and Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving, the district is giving students the entire week of Thanksgiving off for the 2021-2022 school year.
