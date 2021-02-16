Accepting praise isn’t something Molly Bridgeman is particularly comfortable with.
Palmetto Bays Elementary School’s teacher of the year actually asked her peers not to vote for her to be given this honor.
“I just wanted to put my head down and get the job done,” she said. “I don’t want recognition or accolades, that’s hard for me. I don’t like people looking at me.”
But now, as teacher of the year, the kindergarten teacher has finally realized it’s OK to accept praise for a job well done.
Nominated before for teacher of the year, Bridgeman said, “I’ve worked hard, I see this is my time and I am enjoying it.”
A teacher for 22 years, this is her 19th year at Palmetto Bays. She’s also taught first and fourth grades, and taught resource for a couple years as well.
Kindergarten is her favorite grade to teach, and her classroom includes several children with special needs. That’s a huge focus for Bridgeman and always has been.
When she was still back in Rochester, New York, she spent three summers working at a camp with children with disabilities.
That, and personally knowing a young man struggling with learning disabilities, made her determined to teach and help children learn.
“When I was growing up, they didn’t have resource classes like they do now and that young man was angry and upset and frustrated.
“That,” she said, “made me want to help students and meet their needs where they were.”
“I was in middle school when I saw that person’s struggles and decided right then and there what my goal would be,” she said.
Positive examples also helped Bridgeman make her decision to teach.
“I thought my teachers were so smart, and there were certain ones that really got to me. They helped me understand and they helped me learn,” she said.
Bridgeman and her husband, Tom, who owns Brighton Construction, live in Plantation Lakes and have two daughters, 10 and 13.
When she’s not working, she’s with her family.
“Since I had kids 13 years ago, my entire life has revolved around them. I take my youngest to cheer practice and my oldest to theatre practice.
“We watch movies together as a family, we play games together as a family,” she said. “My kids are my hobby.”
COVID-19 has changed Bridgeman’s interaction with her kindergarteners, and that’s been difficult for her.
“We’ve lost the physical aspect because in kindergarten, we give hugs and high fives and then we had to do air high fives.
“Teaching online has made it even more challenging,” she said. “But we had already set the tone with the air high fives, so now, we just do that digitally.”
