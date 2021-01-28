The former head of Horry County Schools’ facilities department accused Superintendent Rick Maxey of wrongfully terminating him after he opposed corruption in the district’s most recent school construction program, according to new court records. He is seeking to recover lost wages, benefits and other damages. In an amended complaint filed earlier this month, Mark Wolfe said the builder of the district’s five new schools, Firstfloor Energy Positive, Firstfloor subcontractor Metcon and Metcon CEO Aaron Thomas “intentionally procured the breach of” his contract, first through his placement on administrative leave in 2018 and then by the selection of Wolfe’s position for the reduction in force last year. He added that Firstfloor, Metcon and Thomas “perceived him as a barrier to their efforts to control these multi-million dollar public procurement processes.” In the complaint, Wolf said his actions as executive director of facilities were in opposition to conduct made unlawful by South Carolina code sections 16-13-210 (embezzlement of public funds), 16-13-230 (breach of trust of fraudulent intent) and 39-5-20 (unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices unlawful) and "other statutes, regulations and orders in South Carolina related to making misconduct related to public funds, kickbacks, and corruption unlawful in South Carolina.”

Wolfe said he was “opposing unfair and illegal methods of competition, misuse of public funds, improper billing, and kickbacks made unlawful in South Carolina.”

The suit doesn’t offer specifics on how the alleged crimes occurred. But the State Law Enforcement Division has been investigating the district’s procurement of Firstfloor since December of 2015, including emails sent between school board attorney Keith Powell and Firstfloor CEO Robbie Ferris before the district released its request for proposals for the five new schools.

Ferris first began pitching his idea for energy-positive schools to the district before the district voted to issue the RFP, and the emails showed that while working with Powell, Ferris helped the district write the RFP for the contracts that he eventually won, despite being the highest bidder at $220 million. The district budgeted an additional $20 million in contingency funds.

Administrative leave and release of retainage

As part of the new schools building project in June 2018, the facilities department found a non-Metcon-affiliated vendor to provide ballistics film for the schools’ glass after Metcon had failed to quickly get a price estimate for the work, the suit said, adding that Metcon approved the change order for the non-Metcon vendor on June 21.

Less than a week later, Wolfe said, Thomas and Horry County Schools’ Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown met for lunch and “contrived the plan to end [Wolf’s] employment with the district because [Wolfe] was perceived as a barrier to Metcon’s monopoly and utter control over the five new school projects.”

The suit said Maxey became involved in the “civil conspiracy” on Aug. 14, 2018, the day Wolfe was placed on administrative leave. He was later reinstated by the school board, but was terminated during the district’s reduction in force last year.

The lawsuit claims that Metcon had requested a “large amount of retainage money” in late July 2018, but that Wolfe and other district staff were against the release of the funds “because work was not sufficiently completed.”

Around July 31, 2018, the district and its representatives made “false accusations” that Wolfe failed to comply with the requirement of the South Carolina Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees, the suit said, adding that the source of the accusations came from Firstfloor, Metcon, Thomas and Brown, and were published by the district.

Wolfe alleged that building project subcontractor Southern Asphalt CEO Donald Godwin had advanced knowledge of the district’s actions, citing a conversation Godwin had with a district staffer at the Conway airport on Aug. 11, 2018. The complaint said Godwin told the staffer that Wolfe was “about to lose his job.”

On Aug. 14, Maxey placed Wolfe on administrative leave and recommended Wolfe’s termination, the former facilities director said in the suit.

Godwin did not respond to a request for comment.

After filing an appeal, the school board voted to reinstate Wolfe. The suit said district staff, at Brown’s direction, began processing payment of the retainage funds to Metcon the day Wolfe came back to work, so “Brown accomplished what Firstfloor, Metcon, and Thomas wanted done while [Wolfe] was involuntarily away from work.”

In a response, Metcon and Thomas filed a motion to be dismissed from the case, arguing that they had no role in the district’s decision to cut jobs.

And, they said in their motion, Wolfe “does not state with any specificity any statements made in the course of Thomas’ and Brown’s lunch on the July 27, 2018 or any communication with Brown, Maxey, or any [Horry County Schools] representative regarding plaintiff’s compliance with the requirements set forth in the South Carolina Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees.”

Firstfloor Energy Positive also filed a motion asking to be dismissed, arguing it wasn't involved in the district's reduction in force, and said Wolfe’s contract had not been breached when he was placed on administrative leave since he continued to get paid and was later reinstated by the board.

A judge has yet to rule on those motions.

In a response to Wolfe’s original complaint, the district denied any role in defamation or civil conspiracy.

The cuts

On June 8, Horry County Schools’ Board of Education voted for a reduction in force aimed at reorganizing the portion of the facilities department funded by capital dollars.

Wolfe said the district misapplied its policy to target him and denied him his right to appeal. He also said Maxey misled the board about which positions they were eliminating.

The reorganization plan called for 11 of those 22 positions to be cut. Of the 11 positions, only five were filled at the time, and three of the employees in those positions retained employment with the district, albeit in other jobs, according to the suit. Wolfe said in his suit that the district’s reduction in force policy stipulates terminations should be used on a district-wide basis to address financial concerns, and he argued that the targeted use of the cuts was meant specifically to terminate him. Only one other employee was also terminated.

At the time, the district justified eliminating the positions because it didn’t plan on building any more schools until 2025, but Wolfe said the district still retained all its project managers and added that he’d been asked to start identifying projects for the next construction program.

Maxey said the move would save the district $1.25 million annually to be put towards other building modification and sustainment projects that were previously deferred due to budget constraints. Wolfe countered that school closures related to COVID-19 were projected to save the district $2 million, and he said the capital administration budget was already $1.2 million under budget.

Wolfe added that Brown told him in early June that the cuts had been in the works for two or three months, which Wolfe said was evidence that they weren’t done to address “financial exigency” but were instead done to meet an “arbitrary deadline” for employment contracts and were not an “emergency measure.”

Wolfe’s suit also said that this district policy didn’t apply to professional employees like him. Citing district regulations, Wolfe argued a reduction in force could only be used to reduce classified and hourly workers such as bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodial workers, or professional certificated employees, which are employees who hold a valid South Carolina Educator’s Certificate.

Wolfe said he didn’t fall into either category, and in the filing he cited an email from the district's legal counsel, Kenny Generette, "concurring that the district's RIF policy did not apply to [Wolfe.]" The suit doesn't specify the exact wording of the email.

When Wolfe tried to appeal his termination on the grounds that the district had misapplied its policy, he was denied, the suit said.

Wolfe said in the complaint that Maxey misled the board about which positions would be eliminated.

About an hour after the June 8 board meeting ended, board member Sherrie Todd texted Wolfe to tell him, “Your job should not be affected,” the lawsuit said. Wolfe’s suit said that board member Ray Winters told the district’s former coordinator of project management, Dennis McCrary, that the cuts would be applied on a “last-in, first-out” basis.

Several board members declined to comment, including Todd and Winters, citing pending litigation. McCrary could not be reached for comment.

Board chairman Ken Richardson said he didn’t know that the cut would affect Wolfe’s job specifically.

“I knew it was going to affect some jobs, but I didn’t know who all it would be,” Richardson said. “I knew it was going to be people in facilities.”

Facilities committee chairman Neil James also said the board didn’t look at names when they voted.

“We just looked at ‘we are overstaffed,’” James said. “Eventually we did, but when we made the decision, we were looking more at a global perspective.”

Horry County Schools has not filed its response to Wolfe’s amended complaint, and spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the district does not comment on pending litigation. She did not respond to a query about how the district decided which 11 of the 22 positions would be eliminated or who was responsible for making that decision.

Richardson said district administration was responsible for the call.

“I know Rick Maxey made the decision and then told the board who they were,” Richardson said.

When asked if Maxey told the board the names before the vote, Richardson said, “I don’t know that he actually called out the names of the positions or not, to be honest with you. I know there was some of those names that when he notified them, they reapplied for other positions and I think some of them got them.”