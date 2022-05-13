School: Aynor Elementary
Age: 34
Education: Bachelor’s degree in early childhood education
Family: Husband, Tony; twin daughters, Zoey and Kloey
Years teaching: 12
Why did you become a teacher? I became a teacher because teachers have the unique opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of children. Throughout my personal school experience, I was grateful to have the teachers I had because they helped shape me into the person I am today. My hope is that I can make the same type of positive impact on the minds and hearts of all the students who enter my classroom.
What do you enjoy most about teaching? As a teacher I can inspire and help students build their self esteem and believe in themselves and their ability to learn. The great thing about teaching is that it offers a lot of variety. Each school year, you get to teach new sets of students with varying characters, experiences, and ideas. As their teacher, you can incorporate new topics, upgrade your teaching style, and design new lessons to spruce and liven up the classroom.
What is your most memorable experience as a teacher? I personally don’t have just one memorable experience or moment I have tons. Every moment or time a student learns something new their eyes light up and their face smiles big. That makes my heart happy and lets me know their brain is growing to become something great.
What does it mean to be chosen as your school’s teacher of the year? To be chosen as Aynor Elementary’s teacher of the year was such a humbling moment. I am surrounded by so many that I consider to be mentors and the very best at this profession. The love for students and the community reaches far beyond any expectations at our school. To be considered and chosen as teacher of the tear by such a prestigious group is an amazing honor!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.