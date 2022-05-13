School: Midland Elementary
Age: 41
Education: Bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Winthrop University; master’s degree in reading from Clemson University
Family: Husband; two sons
Years teaching: 19
Why did you become a teacher? I come from a family of teachers. Both of my parents were high school teachers. I can remember at a very young age teaching my stuffed animals and Cabbage Patch Kids “2+2=4” from my mom’s Algebra teacher guides. But I truly believe that God has called me to be a teacher. I cannot imagine doing anything else. Teaching is my passion.
What do you enjoy most about teaching? I love it when my planning and hard work comes full circle. Watching a kid’s face sparkle when he or she understands a concept makes my heart proud.
What is your most memorable experience as a teacher? I do not have one favorite or memorable experience. Every year is very special to me. I love the new faces with different personalities that bless my classroom each year.
What does it mean to you to be chosen as your school's teacher of the year? I do not feel worthy when there are so many others at my school that deserve it so much more. I am truly honored that my peers voted for me. What an awesome accomplishment!
