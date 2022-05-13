School: Myrtle Beach Middle
Age: 29
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Coastal Carolina University; master’s degree in special education from Coastal Carolina University
Family: Husband, Christopher; son, Grayson
Years teaching: 8
Why did you become a teacher? As long as I can remember, I have wanted to be a teacher, even though I did not always know what type of teacher. I recall playing school all the way back to my early childhood days. When I got into high school, I was a very involved student. In the National Honor Society and Interact Club through, I was the service chair. In that role, I facilitated tutoring sessions for students with special needs with athletes and the clubs I was part of. Additionally, I helped host monthly events and even a ‘Buddy Prom’ for students with special needs. Getting involved with special education in high school ensured the belief that I wanted to be a special educator teacher.
What do you enjoy most about teaching? There are so many parts of the profession to enjoy - makes this a hard question to answer! I enjoy building relationships with my students. It is important to get to know them and let them get to know me. Building relationships with my students creates a positive learning environment by making them feel supported, giving them a safe space, and, overall, improves learning performance. Once those relationships are built, I enjoy teaching my students academic, functional, and social skills that will build upon the independence they need for a meaningful life.
What is your most memorable experience as a teacher? Over the years, many of my memorable experiences revolve around watching my students succeed. Seeing the pride that they take in themselves when they have been successful in academic, social, and life skill settings brings me joy and gives me the feeling that I am truly making a difference. What does it mean to you to be chosen as your school's teacher of the year? I was very grateful to be recognized as MBMS’s teacher of the year. It is truly an honor to represent my school and community. Being nominated as teacher of the year signifies that I have earned the respect of my peers and colleagues and that they acknowledge my passion and dedication to the various professional roles I partake in the school and community. Teacher of the year is a delightful reminder that I am making a positive and effective impact on my students, colleagues and the people around me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.