School: Socastee High
Age: 40
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Miami (Fla.); master’s degree in education from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in English from Middlebury College’s Bread Loaf School of English
Family: Married; two daughters
Years teaching: 16.5
Why did you become a teacher? Teaching was not on my radar in college; I became a teacher by chance. One of my English professors raved about her time in the Peace Corps, and there was a recruiter on campus in Miami at the time. I signed up for and was accepted to the Peace Corps in 2004; that organization assigned me to teach secondary school. I served my 27-month commitment in Bulgaria, where I spent three months learning the language, culture and teaching techniques, then two years as an English as a Foreign Language teacher to secondary students. Through this amazing experience, I found a profession that I had a passion for.
What do you enjoy most about teaching? I love to learn, and literature is an ever-expanding world of knowledge. Moreover, this profession is give-and-take; my students teach me at least as much each year as they learn from me. We have amazing students here in Horry County.
What is your most memorable experience as a teacher? The memorable experiences as a teacher are the ‘a-ha’ moments my students have in class. This happened most recently during an in-class discussion about a particularly difficult-to-characterize character from William Faulkner’s ‘As I Lay Dying.’ Once I connected the text to another one we had read last school year, Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet,’ students could compare and contrast Darl and Hamlet grappling with that pesky ‘be’ verb in different settings and from different angles. Had a stranger walked into the classroom, they might have thought we spoke another language. In that moment though, I spoke — and the students understood — the language of literature.
What does it mean to you to be chosen as your school's teacher of the year? It is an honor to have been chosen to represent Socastee High as teacher of the year. Really, all teachers who have endured through these past couple of pandemic years deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication as professional duties expand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.