School: Conway High
Age: 46
Education: Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Carolina; master’s degree in teaching from the University of South Carolina
Family: Husband, Chris; sons, Jabari and Caden
Years teaching: 18
Why did you become a teacher? I never wanted to be a teacher. However, when I did change my major to education, I realized that it was because of a few amazing teachers who nurtured my love of learning.
What do you enjoy most about teaching? I enjoy learning with my students the most. I get to both teach and learn from some very intelligent, creative, and interesting young people every day.
What is your most memorable experience as a teacher? I am not easily surprised because 1.) I am nosey and 2.) People know that I don’t like surprises. However, my principal Dr. McKissick did a great job of surprising me and, in turn, helping me to create one of my most memorable experiences as a teacher. When I won the school level teacher of the year, she tricked me into gathering all of my AVID students into the auditorium to celebrate the moment with me. This let me know that she understands how important it would be for me to share that moment with them. It is a beautiful memory and one in which I was genuinely surprised.
What does it mean to you to be chosen as your school's teacher of the year? I am more than honored to be chosen as my school’s teacher of the year. For me, being chosen means that I get the opportunity to represent my school and my colleagues in a positive way.
