School: North Myrtle Beach High
Age: 38
Education: Bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the College of Charleston; master’s degree in teaching social studies from Coastal Carolina University
Family: Husband, Neal; sons, Silas and Elias
Years teaching: 12
Why did you become a teacher? After graduating from college, I did volunteer English teaching in Ecuador and fell in love with working with children. I then returned home and began pursing a master's degree in education.
What do you enjoy most about teaching? It is never the same. You can teach the same subject, but the students in every class always bring some new perspective, and they never cease to amaze me.
What is your most memorable experience as a teacher? Personally, it would be meeting and falling in love with my husband who is also a teacher at NMBHS. Professionally, I cannot pin down just one experience. Every year brings new memories. A few top moments would be when different seniors chose me as their most inspirational teacher, when my mock trial team competed for the national title in 2014.
What does it mean to you to be chosen as your school's teacher of the year? The last couple of years have been especially challenging in education, and it means the world to be recognized by my peers for my efforts in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.