Ocean Bay Middle School Teacher of the Year Ric Matyas switched careers from teaching to firefighting and back to teaching.
Matyas teaches sixth grade world history and seventh grade world geography and is also the hallway lead teacher.
He was a seventh and eighth-grade student teacher when 9/11 happened and because he was in one of the only classrooms with a TV, he taught about the event as the class watched the events unfold.
In view of 9/11, Matyas started to wonder if he was in the best possible place to do as much good as he could.
He started out as a volunteer firefighter up North, got his certification, and worked as a part-time firefighter.
“The opportunity came up to come down here and make it a career, and we moved down here,” he said, adding that he worked at Midway Fire Rescue in Pawleys Island for close to 10 years.
The “we” Matyas speaks about is his wife Willow, a sixth-grade ELA virtual teacher. The couple lives in the Burgess community and has three children.
Their 22-year-old son is married and has a degree in biology from Clemson.
Their 20-year-old son is going into the Marines in March, and their 17-year-old daughter is a junior at the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology.
Matyas said his focus has always been to help people and he thought he could best accomplish that as a firefighter.
On the training team, he used many of the teaching methods he’d used in the classroom to teach the other firemen.
The school Matyas’ wife taught at needed substitutes and as meaningful as he found firefighting, when he subbed for a while, he realized he missed teaching and wanted to go back to it.
“I remembered the looks on their faces when they were learning something, and that brought me back,” he said.
When there is free time apart from work, Matyas spends that time with his family.
They enjoy music parks, museums, art studios and visiting extended family back in New Jersey.
And the teacher is a “very passionate” Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Matyas said, “I realized helping students find a love of social studies is almost as important as firefighting because most kids can’t stand social studies.”
He explained that if adults were asked their least favorite class in school, they’d choose social studies and that, Matyas said, is because of the way the subject was taught.
Social studies – which the educator said includes world history, psychology, economics, archeology, art history and several other subjects – “is usually about dates and names to memorize and that’s boring.”
Most middle and high schools teach those individual subjects, Matyas said, adding “But, that’s all social studies.”
He said the teacher is responsible for making social studies relevant.
Because he had an eighth and ninth grade social studies teacher who did exactly that, he is admittedly passionate about the subject.
Matyas is one of those teachers who really loves the job.
He loves his administration. He loves his fellow-teachers. He loves the kids.
“These are such great people taking these kids from the elementary school setting and helping them learn to be high school kids,” he said. “I love my job. They’re going to have to drag me out.”
