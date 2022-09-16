Felisa McDavid waved a blue and white pompom as she walked the halls lined with St. James Elementary School students on Friday morning.
“What is it? Do we get out of school early?” a girl asked another sitting crisscross applesauce beside her.
McDavid had asked the teachers to get all the students in their gathering spots by the classroom doors for her announcement that the school has been named a National Blue Ribbon School, the highest honor a school can receive from the U.S. Department of Education.
The principal explained the school was recognized for exemplary high performance.
“We’re a hidden gem,” she said. “A lot of people are not really aware of the work that we do here. The parents know because, I’m telling you, they tell us they moved here primarily for the school and the performance here.”
McDavid pointed to a chart at the entrance to the classroom wings denoting when she and Heather Daminov, vice principal, joined the staff at the Burgess community school in 2013. At the time, the school was performing at 72.5% on the state report card compared to the 91% for the 2021-22 school year.
“That means we are performing better than 91% of the elementary schools in the state,” she pointed to the chart ranking St. James Elementary as 55 in the state’s 611 public elementary schools. “And, we are outperforming the district too.”
The district, Horry County Schools, ranks higher than the state with nearly 49% on English and language arts compared to the state’s 42.6%. St. James tops both at 67.4%.
The same goes for math testing scores with St. James at 68.8% compared to the district’s score of 45.2% and the state brining up third at 37.3%.
“It’s been a long process, but worth it,” McDavid smiled.
St. James, like all the other county schools, faced challenges along the way to the recognition.
She said there were 826 students in the school at the time of the nomination and the school population has grown to about 850 students. Some of those 826 students had endured the weeks of no classes in the flooding caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018 in addition to the shut-downs and ever-changing platforms used caused by the pandemic.
The process for getting the award involved being nominated for the award by the state superintendent and compiling reports to support the nomination months ago. She said schools cannot apply for the award. They must be nominated.
This year’s Blue Ribbon was awarded to 297 schools nationally with five in the state. The awards are given for either exemplary high performance or exemplary achievement in closing the achievement gap.
The five schools in the state winning the award are Brashier Middle College Charter High School in Simpsonville, Fairfield Magnet for Math and Science in Winnsboro, Gold Hill Elementary School in Fort Mill, Mitchell Road Elementary School in Greenville and St. James Elementary.
Other Horry County schools have received the Blue Ribbon award in the past decade. Former award winners are Forestbrook Elementary in 2012, Socastee Elementary School in 2014, Horry County Schools Early College High School in 2017, Ocean Bay Elementary School in 2019 and Ocean Drive Elementary School in 2020.
Three county schools received the Blue Ribbon in 2015. Those awarded were Forestbrook Middle School, Myrtle Beach Intermediate School and Lakewood Elementary School.
