Faced with mounting criticism from parents, Horry County school officials have begun searching for ways to improve some special education programs.
District officials maintain they are constrained by state and federal law, but insist they are trying to address families’ concerns.
“If I had a child with disabilities, I would be fighting just as hard as these parents are fighting,” Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson said. “I’m a numbers guy. I look at the budget. I want everything to be the way it is supposed to be. But I’m not going to deprive kids of what they need.”
During the Feb. 17 school board meeting, the district showed a video touting the successes of its special education program. Afterward, Nick Genest, who moved to the area six months ago from Virginia, told the board about his son’s struggles with the district’s special education system.
“What I saw on the screen is the opposite from what we’ve seen at the student level with my son,” Genest said.
He contended there is a “total breakdown” between teacher, counselor, vice principal and principal, and publicly told the board he has dealt with lies, miscommunication, and even intimidation.
Genest said his son should not be receiving punishment for actions that stem from his medical condition.
“My son was getting marks on his permanent record, and I asked, ‘Is that a permanent mark that everyone is going to see?’ I was told it was a report of a disciplinary action and that was an absolute lie. It’s on his permanent record and will affect him,” Genest said.
He said the intimidation he experienced was “upfront” and said when he met with his son’s vice principal, counselor, teacher and assistant teacher, they barely let him speak.
“Now it’s getting out of hand,” he said. “We need to have this corrected, to make sure my son gets the education he deserves.”
More services needed?
David Warner, the father of a 9-year-old son with special needs who attends a Carolina Forest school, has spent much of the past few years pleading with the school board to provide applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapists in their schools. He insists many children in the district, including his own, receive great benefits from that type of therapy.
ABA therapy methods involve techniques for understanding and changing behavior, and it can help increase language and communication skills. It also can help improve attention, focus, social skills, memory and academics, and decrease problem behaviors.
Other supporters have also spoken to the district several times about the subject.
Warner filed a federal lawsuit against the district this past week, alleging in court records that district officials are in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The lawsuit states that HCS has violated the ADA in multiple ways, including not acknowledging an autism evaluation report from the Medical University of South Carolina that said his son should have a trained therapist to administer treatment during school, and failing to consider letting the therapist treat him at school. Due to this, his son regressed severely, according to the lawsuit.
Warner’s son was eventually suspended for behaviors including aggression, non-compliance with instructions and also undressing and exposing himself, the lawsuit states. District staff told Warner his son’s actions were endangering himself and others.
The lawsuit states that ABA therapy addresses the issues that led to his son’s suspension.
Court documents describe a series of incidents over a two-year period during which the school district exhibited “ongoing disregard” for his son’s disability and a “deliberate indifference” to his wellbeing.
The lawsuit also claims that the school district knew about his son’s need for ABA therapy, but refused to allow his trained therapist to “provide medically necessary treatment” during the school day.
In interviews conducted weeks before the lawsuit was filed, Warner told Myhorrynews.com that simply receiving some training on ABA therapy is not the same as being ABA-certified. He gave an example of how he said his son’s teachers recently tried to remedy some of his behaviors.
“He was running out of the classroom,” he said. “He doesn’t talk. It’s hard to communicate. He’s just doing what he wants to do because he doesn’t understand. It’s really tough to explain unless you’ve been there. Their way of fixing him was to instruct [teach] the class from the doorway so he can’t get out. They don’t have the support to help him.”
He said if an ABA therapist was working with him, there would be different methods tried to train him to do the right thing, so he understands what is expected of him.
“They [the schools] just don’t seem to be catching on to some of their mistakes and problems,” Warner said. “They don’t learn from their actions.”
He said the culture at the school district feels “anti-parent” to him.
Since filing his lawsuit, Warner has directed further questions to his attorney.
School district spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier declined to comment on Warner’s concerns, and said the district typically doesn’t discuss pending litigation.
Prior to the lawsuit being filed, Kristin Wilson, director of federal programs for HCS, responded to questions about the district’s special needs program. She said the S.C. Department of Education (SCDOE) does not require or provide certification, licensure or endorsement as a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) or Registered Behavior Technician (RBT).
Wilson said the SCDOE does not require that districts offer specific methodologies such as ABA. However, she said they require that Individualized Education Plans (IEPs) be developed and that services provided to students with disabilities meet state standards.
“Our special educators and providers are trained in various and multiple methodologies that are necessary for us to meet the unique and individual needs of the students,” Wilson said. “ABA is one of the many methods used in the educational arena.”
In the classroom, special education teachers, paraprofessionals and other educators who possess the appropriate background and training can work within the tenets of ABA, Wilson said, and she noted that ABA is not just a therapy for children with autism.
“For example, we utilize many paraprofessionals to provide services for students with disabilities,” she said. “To do that, we provide targeted and specific training during summer months, and we also provide training to special ed teachers and other certified staff like general ed teachers. Training goes beyond face-to-face professional development. Support is continuously provided…with support through behavioral coaches, who analyze student data and model interventions. It’s really tailored to individual students and individual student needs.”
Ryan Brown, chief communications officer with the SCDOE, repeated that ABA therapists are not certified or licensed through the SCDOE or any other state body in South Carolina.
“We are one of 19 states that operates this way,” Brown said. “Instead, providers rely on the national standard Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BCBA) certification. An IEP team determines who is considered to be appropriately credentialed to provide the service.”
Wilson said there are graduate-level programs in the state that offer course work that can lead to earning key national certifications.
“In order to bill for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) medical services through Medicaid, providers must possess these certifications,” Wilson said.
Disciplinary actions
Sarah Pope of SOS Health Care has two sons with autism who are now adults.
Pope said a lot of families, like Genest’s and Warner’s, are upset that their special needs children are getting sent home from school for behaviors the parents say are caused by their disabilities.
“Part of it is that they [the district] don’t have enough people behaviorally-trained to handle working with them,” Pope said.
She said sending the children home is “administratively convenient”, but it isn’t a solution.
“It might mean putting a lot of resources with that kid at some point,” she said. “It might not be forever, but they need somebody that will implement that plan,” Pope said, noting the intensive service in that area that ABA therapy provides.
Sending the children home burdens the family even more, she said.
“They are trying to work, getting calls, coming to pick them up,” Pope said. “People lose their jobs. It’s a major deal. If you don’t have something in place for your kid at home after that happens numerous times, you’re stuck.”
In terms of discipline and suspensions for students with disabilities, Wilson said the data they collect with regards to suspensions doesn’t indicate disparities between students with disabilities and students without them.
“It’s important to recognize that the reason the code of conduct is established and subsequent consequences are used is to ensure safety for all of our students,” Wilson said. “There are occasions when students with disabilities engage in behaviors in that code that result in suspensions. We strictly enforce these procedures to ensure safety.”
Lack of information
More than 20 years ago, Pope said HCS provided ABA therapy after many complaints were filed and due process hearings held.
“They [the district] were very responsive at that point,” Pope said. “They hired outside agencies to come in and provide ABA services to a number of children.”
Both Warner and Pope say the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services does cover and provide for ABA services to eligible beneficiaries through Medicaid.
Pope said the therapies went on for several years, and it “ran its course.”
Eventually, Pope said, she was hired by the district and became a parent mentor in a parent resource center for HCS, as a mediator of sorts between parents and the district.
“After a period of time of having these services and them responding – it was a big deal – but it started to fade away again,” Pope said. “If people don’t keep their eye on the target…pushing and advocating for things…sometimes the families are just exhausted.”
Pope said between caring for a special needs child, dealing with other family issues, trying to learn the different services needed, how Medicaid works and everything else, “no one tells you anything.”
Pope said the advocate position was removed about 10 years ago, and the position was never replaced.
Karla Joseph, whose 12-year-old son receives autism services through the district, said she wishes she had had an “advocate” of sorts in the district that could have let her know about the various programs to sign up for to help their family financially.
Joseph said her family paid $92 a week for therapy, medicines and doctor visits for him for more than six years, until another parent told her she should apply for financial help through the TEFRA (Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act), which allows children who meet certain criteria to receive a full range of Medicaid-covered services.
Joseph’s application for TEFRA was accepted, but she wishes she’d known sooner and hopes to help other parents in her situation.
“Other folks should be aware that when you have a child on the spectrum that there are programs out there to assist in the burden of cost for medical as well as therapy needs,” Joseph said.
Pope said people are confused about where to get good information, which is part of the reason she started SOS Health Care, whose mission statement is “to partner and inform our community by providing hope, care and assistance to individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities.”
“Parents want to trust that the school district is going to provide everything possible to help their kid,” she said. “Families believe they are professionals and they trust them.”
For some of them, it works out. But for many families, Pope said, the system doesn’t work.
Wilson of HCS said during the past 10 years the district has not employed an individual specifically in that mentor capacity, but she said that everyone in the department is willing to help families get to the right place.
“I can’t speak to specifics about why it [a mentor position] doesn’t exist,” Wilson said. “All of the employees in special education work hard to provide support and guidance to parents when questions arise. When we don’t have answers, we can get them to an individual who can answer.”
Wilson said the district frequently has interagency meetings between all of the groups that support students with disabilities in the county and in the state. They hold those to make sure they have the resources needed to help the families they serve.
“That participation allows us to collaborate…and the primary responsibility is making sure parents have that information,” Wilson said. “Knowing this is a concern, that’s something we can raise at our next interagency meeting.”
Preparing older special needs students for the world
The need for resources never goes away, Pope said.
“At every age and every stage and point of a disability there’s other things you need to know, things you need to apply for, be involved in. It’s just a lot of stuff. You see why some families just sort of check out – it’s too much,” Pope said.
Pope said she didn’t want to discount all of the other children with other disabilities, noting that there needs to be transition services for those age 13-21, who are aging out and will want to be employed.
“What are the things we need to do to get them there?” Pope said.
She praised options like Conway Medical Center’s new Project SEARCH, which is an internationally-recognized employment training program for adults with intellectual disabilities. The program is made possible by the joint forces of SOS Health Care, CMC, the Coastal Carolina University LIFE program, Horry County Schools, Vocational Rehabilitation and the S.C Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.
Pope wonders why children with special needs don’t seem to be given the same access to programs like the ones at the Academy of Technology and Academics (ATA), she said.
“They could be really immersed in nursing, welding, doing hair,” Pope said. “Those experiences need to be more prevalent in our area instead of leaving kids in self-contained classrooms and not preparing them well for independence.”
For those families whose children are aging out of the system, Wilson said postsecondary transition is a data set they are constantly analyzing so they can improve services.
“With intentions to address career readiness, the high schools offer on- and off-campus learning activities…aligned to those goals according to student’s individualized education plans (IEP),” Wilson said. “With regard to program schools, any and all students in Horry County Schools…can apply for that, but would have to meet requirements for entry as any other student would. We would afford them accommodations throughout the entry process if those were needed for those students.”
Horry County’s sheer size is one factor that Pope said could contribute to some of the issues special needs parents are facing.
“It’s an overwhelming number of children to serve in one county,” she said.
Horry is South Carolina’s largest county by land mass and the fourth largest in population. The school district covers the entire county. As of October, HCS officials said there are 6,598 students with disabilities in the district. Of those, there are 626 students with autism, representing only 9.5 percent of the total population of students with disabilities.
The district employs 79 rehabilitative behavioral health counselors through the Office of Student Services, and the Office of Special Education employs eight behavioral coaches, two behavioral interventionists and 16 behavioral leads.
Pope acknowledged it is a complex system to navigate, but said there are some great teachers and some great behavioral support staff within the district.
“But there are pockets of places where things are not great,” Pope said.
So many parents have come up against so many obstacles, she said, that some head to private schools because they can take their ABA therapist with them, or they are accessing online charter schools and getting ABA therapy at home.
“Instead of fighting, they are tired,” Pope said. “They find another way.”
She said that the federal Department of Health and Human Services says therapists can go into schools to provide behavioral services, but some districts like HCS don’t allow them to do so.
In terms of outside therapy providers coming into schools, Richardson, the school board chairman, said over the past few months the school board has discussed the possibility of working with state lawmakers to pass legislation requiring outside therapists (or any other providers) to carry a separate insurance policy.
“Once someone from outside comes in…we’re responsible for what they do,” he said. “If something went sideways, we’re on the hook for it. If something didn’t go right, it would protect the school district.”
Wilson said some other districts don’t have the same structure and support and have to look to outside providers for help.
“Other districts do oftentimes find themselves having to contract with outside providers to provide services to meet requirements…” Wilson said. “Here in HCS, we are fortunate that we do have those resources to provide those resources in regards to their education.”
Pope said she doesn’t understand why the district would not go forward with further ABA therapy.
“Medicaid is paying for it. Why can’t we figure out how to have access to be able to provide what is available?” Pope said.
Richardson confirmed Medicaid would not be paying the full bill for ABA therapies.
“The biggest misconception is…parents stand up and ask why the board won’t agree to do this when it won’t cost the district anything,” he said. “For every dollar spent, if we’re lucky we might get 30 cents. HCS would pick up 70 cents of each dollar. We’re not being reimbursed penny for penny.”
Wilson said she hopes parents with concerns will contact the special education office directly and give the department an opportunity to try to remedy situations.
“I would encourage parents who have encountered issues – if they have tried to address something at the school level and feel like they need additional support, there are multiple levels of support that can help parents work through concerns or questions,” Wilson said. “You are not going to find another group of individuals who care more passionately…they work hard to ensure rights are protected, that they receive appropriate instruction they need to progress successfully, and ultimately to have a positive outcome in their life. That’s their goal and that’s what they work hard to do every day.”
In the past three months, Richardson has met with district officials and the curriculum committee to discuss ways to afford ABA therapy.
“What we’re trying to do is find how to get more funding,” he said. “If we can spend the extra money to educate kids at AAST, Scholars Academy and ATA, we can go ahead and set it aside to help special needs children. They deserve it just as much as these other kids deserve it. Special needs children mean just as much to me as the valedictorians in the schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.