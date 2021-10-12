The Horry County Board of Education plans to interview three candidates for the District 3 seat that became vacant when Ray Winters died in August.

Ann MacDonald, Mike Ryhal and Ray Winters' widow, Tracy Winters, will compete for the open seat.

District 3 includes parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach. Ray Winters had held the seat since 2014.

On Nov. 1, a special meeting will take place to interview applicants for the vacancy, after which the board will convene in executive session to discuss the interviews and narrow down their candidates.

The board will vote on the appointment in open session.

The person chosen by the board to fill the seat will hold the post for the rest of the unexpired term, which runs through next year. The deadline to fill the seat is Nov. 14.

Ann MacDonald

Ann MacDonald grew up in Tabor City, North Carolina, and has resided in Horry County since 2018. She is employed as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), and her husband is in the military, having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to her application.

She has four children in Horry County Schools and said in her application that she has a vested interest in being a part of the board as a parent.

“I also understand the uniqueness of Horry County Schools in the diversity of the communities it is called to serve,” MacDonald said in her application. “It is my desire to serve Horry County Schools as it continues its trajectory of growth and commitment to the education of its children and to the success of its employees.”

In her experience thus far with HCS, she thinks it is vitally important to keep the dialogue open between parents and the schools to achieve a greater impact on the success of the children.

She credits support from her neighbors, friends and her ties to the military community for her desire to be involved, and she said in her application that it has been a challenge to find a "sweet spot" in South Carolina civilian life.