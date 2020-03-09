A $3,000 raise for teachers is on the books from the state for the 2020-2021 budget, according to Horry County Schools Chief Financial Officer John Gardner.
That figure, which includes nurses, will total just over $13 million.
Those teacher salary monies from the state will not include those federally-funded teaching positions such as special education teachers.
The school board got an update tonight from Gardner as more figures have come in regarding what funds the district will receive from the state towards next year’s budget.
Chairman Ken Richardson said he just wanted to make sure no teachers were getting left out of the mix.
Gardner said they still have an $1.8 million surplus in the budget for next year thus far, but also still do not have information back from their comprehensive employee salary study to determine how much they will have to put in to bring salaries up to par with neighboring districts.
“If we’re going to be the best, we’ve got to pay the best, right?” Richardson said.
District 10 member Neil James said this $3,000 from the state for the teachers might be a good thing if it is bringing salaries up to the southeast average.
“They are already providing some of the funds for us,” James said. “It could also be a net zero. If everyone is raised, we will have further to go to keep with that balance. We could still be looking at $4-9 million extra just for the comprehensive study.”
Gardner told the board that the state increased the base student cost by only $11, and it is tied to a provision which says the district must implement a strict policy that prohibits students from using personal electronic devices during regular instructional time.
“There’s probably multiple reasons behind their motive,” Maxey said, adding he did not know all of the reasons behind that provision.
Gardner said that the state also will see a 6.73 % increase for health insurance costs for employers to the tune of $400,000.
In other board news:
*HCS Coordinator of Planning Joe Burch made a recommendation to the board on behalf of an ad-hoc committee formed last fall to come up with a new name for the Horry County Education Center building. After surveying students and staff as well, Burch said they hope to name the school SOAR Academy. “That meshes very well with their mascot, which is the eagle. It was very well-received on the committee.” Vice-Chairman John Poston questioned whether or not the name was an acronym, and Burch said it is not.
*Maxey gave an update on how the district is dealing with the coronavirus, or COVID-19, which includes a new page on the district website that the public and parents can access for up-to-date information.
He reiterated that HCS does not make the decision about whether or not schools will close because of the virus, saying they follow the guidance of the South Carolina Dpeartment of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
“We continue to monitor the information we receive … we have a coordinated effort between two major divisions – support services and student services,” Maxey said. “Any areas we have frequent contacts, we are doing our best to get those places clean several times a day. The most important thing you can do is make sure you wash your hands several times a day to take good care … we want to take care of the health of our students and employees.”
