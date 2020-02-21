High school students in the Carolina Forest area are invited to apply for one of two $1,000 scholarships offered by the Friends of the Carolina Forest Library.
Last year, the first year the scholarships were offered, only Carolina Forest High School and Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology students were eligible for them.
This year, students who go to high school in the 29579 zip code and also live in the 29579 zip code are eligible.
That includes the Palm Charter School, and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic High School.
Last year, Bridgett Young and Brando Pinto were scholarship recipients.
This year’s recipients will be chosen in April, and will be announced at the Carolina Forest High School awards presentations.
Anyone interested in applying for the scholarships should see the guidance counselor at their school.
Completed applications will be submitted to the library, and the Friends of the Carolina Forest Library will choose a handful of finalists.
Those finalists will be personally interviewed by the Friends, and the scholarship recipients will be selected.
“We look at everything,” said Linda Stone, a past-president of the Friends.
“The application includes grades, extra-curricular activities, a reference letter, we look at the student’s entire experience.”
Stone said when a student also has a job, that’s taken into consideration, and it’s understood they will not have as many extra-curricular activities as a non-working student.
The scholarship money can be used for “any educational expense,” Stone said, such as tuition or books.
