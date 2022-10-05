The South Carolina Highway Patrol on Wednesday said it erred when it accused the driver of an Horry County Schools school bus of failing to yield and causing a fatal crash Monday morning, Lt. Sonny Collins said in an email.
"The original recording stated the bus driver failed to yield the right of way however, that statement was made in error," Collins said in an email. "This collision is still under investigation and no determination of fault has been established."
When a fatal crash occurs in the highway patrol's jurisdiction, community relations officers normally send short recordings to area media outlets with a brief summary of what occurred.
On Monday, Master Trooper Brian Lee's recording said the school bus failed to yield the right of way when it turned from Cedar Branch Road onto S.C. 9 Bypass. The bus was hit by a truck traveling south on S.C. 9. The driver, 37-year-old Kody Roach of Nichols, died.
Collins declined to explain why the mistake was made, merely saying in an email, "The updated statement was provided to show that fault has not been placed on either driver at this time. That determination will be made once the investigation has concluded."
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said the driver of the bus remains on administrative leave, which she said was standard protocol for the district.
