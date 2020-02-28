The Palmetto Regional FIRST Robotics Competition is still underway at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Friday. The competition continues through Saturday afternoon.
According to FIRST Robotics, the competition is an intense three-day competitive event showcasing robots developed and operated by dozens of high school teams from all over the world.
Each year the competition reaches more than 80,000 students on over 3,500 teams in competitions held across the USA and in other parts of the world. The competitions are high-tech spectator sporting events, the result of lots of focused brainstorming, real-world teamwork, dedicated mentoring, project timelines, and deadlines.
Check back for updates on final winners Saturday afternoon.
