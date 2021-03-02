The parents of a special needs student say their daughter was sexually assaulted on an Horry County Schools bus and nothing was done to stop it, according to a lawsuit filed last month.
Jane and John Doe, the child's parents, said in court documents that their minor daughter was riding to school in November 2019 when another student came to sit beside her, took off their own shirt and bra, and began assaulting the child.
The incident happened within 8 feet of the bus driver and in full view of the driver’s mirror, the lawsuit stated, and the bus driver allegedly saw the instigator of the incident was not in her seat and ordered her back to her own seat.
The student stood up, naked from the waist up and in full view of the bus driver, returned to her seat. The victim told school administrators what happened after they noticed she was acting unusual at school, according to the lawsuit.
The bus driver did not report the incident to the district before the student reported it herself, the lawsuit stated. And despite the report and video evidence of the incident, the district kept the victim in the same classroom as her assailant.
The parents assert that a bus driver should have prevented or stopped the sexual assault, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiffs said that the bus drivers didn’t have proper training and the district did not establish adequate rules and procedures to protect students from predatory behavior and other abuses on the bus.
The lawsuit also said the drivers failed to report any instances of predatory behavior, physical abuse, harassment or intimidation against students about HCS buses.
The parents are seeking unspecified damages.
Attorneys Dirk Derrick of The Derrick Law Firm and Todd Rigler of The Rigler Law Firm in Myrtle Beach both said they do not comment on pending litigation.
