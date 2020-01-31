Working for three years as a paraprofessional with students with disabilities, Kelly Livingston saw the impact the teacher she helped was having on 4-year-old children.
“I got to see what it was like being in a classroom before actually beginning as a teacher,” she said.
“I knew even before that, that I wanted to make a difference, wanted to leave a mark.”
Livingston, in her ninth year at Ocean Bay Middle School, hopes she’s done that, and said she’ll continue to make that a goal.
OBMS’s teacher of the year teaches seventh and eighth grade ELA and has been at the middle school her entire career.
With a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in elementary education, Livingston said, “I love this. I love this environment,” about her job.
She gets called “Mama Livingston” by several of her students, and said she sometimes wonders if she tells them she loves them too often.
Livingston understands what her middle school students deal with in their everyday lives, and is available to them when they want to talk about those things.
“They spend a lot of time figuring out what kind of person they want to be,” she said. “The relationship status between friends and dating is important to them.
“It’s early, but they’re learning how to formulate the ideas of what a friendship or dating relationship looks like.”
One of the best things about teaching both seventh and eighth grades, she said, is “I’ve been with my eighth graders for three years because I also taught sixth grade.
“I have a strong bond with these kids and I’m not looking forward to the end of this year.”
Livingston and her husband Chris, an electrical supervisor, have two sons, 12 and 6.
The couple went to high school together in upstate New York, and have been together ever since.
The family works out together and belongs to a running club.
Livingston likes to paint and take workshop classes, and she’s a leader in her son’s Scout troop.
She also goes to the gym four or five days a week and attends The Rock Church in Conway.
In school, she mentors new teachers, is a coach in the Rubik’s Cube club, is a robotics team coach, is a student council advisor, is on the school’s improvement council and tutors one day a week.
“I was born with this energy,” she laughed, adding that she doesn’t even drink caffeine.
“I just have a natural drive to do everything I can to have a fulfilling life and leave my mark.
“I don’t need to be in history books,” she said, “But I want to be remembered as being there for my students.”
