Since Marc Morris took over the football program at Carolina Forest, the Panthers haven’t shied away from tough opponents.
They played a loaded Fort Dorchester squad in his second game, then Lexington a few weeks later. In the seasons that followed, contracts with North Carolina powerhouses and last-minute pandemic pick-ups against teams ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classifications continued to dot the schedule.
On Friday, it’ll be Oceanside Collegiate, the Mount Pleasant juggernaut that plays its home football games at The Citadel. Two weeks ago, Oceanside defeated defending Class 2A championship Gray Collegiate, one of its sister schools, by four touchdowns. Last Friday, the Landsharks went toe-to-toe with South Florence, a top-five program in Class 4A, before losing by one point.
Oceanside’s roster features a running back committed to UNC Charlotte in Vaughn Blue, a defensive tackle, Timmy Castain, who on Monday afternoon was selected for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, and a left tackle, Monroe Freeling, who verbally committed to defending national champion Georgia later that day.
This opponent checks all the non-region boxes for Carolina Forest.
But, would Morris have scheduled a game against a charter school if it was sitting smack dab in the middle of his backyard, potentially peeling players away from his own roster?
“No, probably not,” he said. “To me, those schools are private schools. The only reason we’re playing Oceanside is we have trouble finding games and this was the last game I had to fill. They’re private schools to me. That’s not how the South Carolina High School League defines them. But that’s how I look at them.”
Desperation to fill out the schedule? Maybe.
Soon, however, the coaches and athletics directors overseeing the various teams at each of Horry County’s nine traditional public high schools will have to ask themselves the same questions.
Pinnacle Charter School Management Group, the company that runs Oceanside, Gray and Legion Collegiate Academy, is months away from opening its fourth installment. Those in charge believe it will be Oceanside 2.0, shaped in the image of one of the most successful athletic programs the state has witnessed in a generation.
Everyone will know the new charter, the one eventually parked off S.C. 90 on the north end of the Carolina Forest attendance zone, as Atlantic Collegiate Academy.
‘BEST FOR THE KIDS’
Technically, Mike Lorenz’s title is still project manager. Not long from now, after more of the growth takes form, he’ll be the first principal at Atlantic Collegiate.
A former college football standout who embedded himself in education after he graduated from Wisconsin and most recently an assistant principal at Hilton Head Island High School, Lorenz has committed himself fully to a school that even two years ago looked like little more than a pipe dream.
That’s not the case now.
In recent months, Atlantic Collegiate has made several strides toward realizing its goals. And enough is in place that Lorenz is now comfortable saying the charter will “definitely” open in the fall of 2023.
Now, the next step is to start attracting prospective students.
“The split schedule that we have for our students, it’s an opportunity, it’s another chance for kids and parents to have a great education and also participate in sports,” Lorenz said in one of his first public interviews about ACA. “It’s out-of-the-box thinking for students. It’s best for the kids, 100%. It’s an opportunity for kids to grow.”
Lorenz went a step further, describing the ideal schedule for ACA students as such:
• Four in-person classes each day, as well as one virtual class per semester, to be completed during a student’s own time;
• Full honors class load for most;
• Capability of full dual-enrollment course load for juniors and seniors.
Teachers will be a combination of in-house, full-time staff and college professors on loan from specific higher education facilities to teach the dual-enrollment courses. Like Pinnacle’s other three schools - Gray (opened in 2011), Oceanside (2016) and Legion (2019) - the hope is to allow students to load up on as much college-level credit during their time in high school so as to decrease the costs later.
Like all charters, ACA will be publicly funded and tuition free. Ultimately, the school will cap its enrollment at 700 students and utilize a lottery, if necessary, to determine admittance for first-year students, either those who enter as ninth graders or transfer in at a later time. If it lands 450 for year one, Lorenz said that would be a success.
There’s no way to predict exactly what the enrollment figures will look like. On one hand, ACA won’t be relegated to the zoning requirements in place by Horry County Schools, so parents and guardians of students from anywhere in the county are open to apply. On the other hand, there will be a fear of the unknown attached to the new school.
Athletics, then, might combat some of that hesitance.
Even in that regard, there have been some significant changes since a Twitter account for the school popped up in May of 2020, during the earliest days of the COVID-19 shutdown. Then, the school declared its nickname and mascot as the Pirates; it’s since been changed to the Armada and will include an anchor as its official school logo, along with the base colors of black and gray.
Lorenz said the school will apply for membership to the South Carolina High School League for the 2023-2024 academic year. Since the school is public, it already meets most of the requirements for membership, according to SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton.
Initially, all signs point to the school being an at-large member for 2023-2024. That means it will not be included in a specific region and will not be able to qualify for any postseason competitions based upon region finishes - that includes sports such as football, volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball - but will be able to compete in open postseasons (cross country and golf for example).
Then, for the 2024-2026 two-year realignment window, Atlantic Collegiate would be eligible for full membership, likely at the Class A level, before potentially increasing to the Class 2A level for ensuing realignments.
Lorenz doesn’t deny what the athletics side of attracting students has done for Pinnacle’s other schools. Or what it can accomplish at Atlantic Collegiate.
“Elite athletics is about creating bold leaders,” Lorenz said. “It’s about teaching lessons they’ve learned in athletics. Some day down the line they’ll be great fathers and mothers and employees and bosses. That’s what we want.
“It’s not about how many state championships [they win]. It’s about creating bold leaders. That’s what we use this tool for.”
The state championships, though, seem to follow, too.
PRIVATE VS. CHARTER; CHARTER VS. PUBLIC
The non-traditional high school tag has been thrown around for years.
In most regards, perception separates the district-led public schools from, well, everyone else. However, the realistic divide between privates and charters is actually much wider than the one between charters and district-run high schools when it comes to curriculum, tuition and other factors.
Still, all of the non-traditional schools are often lumped in together, coming from the realm of the advantaged.
Coaches and administrators have begged for an enrollment multiplier to be applied to non-traditional schools for postseason competitions or even for the charters and private schools to be placed into their own separate playoff brackets. A very public fight between Oceanside Collegiate and then-Wando football coach Jimmy Noonan (now at Georgetown) erupted in 2019, with members of the two Mount Pleasant schools taking the fight to various media outlets.
As far as the SCHSL is concerned, Singleton said the governing body’s hands are tied, thanks in part to the South Carolina Charter Schools Act of 1996 and then ensuing legislation.
“The state legislature got involved. If it’s the law, why are we spending time to challenge the law? The legal part of it, it is what it is,” Singleton said. “It’s tough. But if you removed all the private and charter schools out of the picture, you are still dealing with [other disparities]. Geographics. Socioeconomics. Population. Those would be the next tiers. How could you not feel defeated? It’s not an isolated thing. That’s the nature of the beast.”
Singleton’s comments on the matter have done little to quell the pro-traditional side from making its argument. Many simply point to the 2021-2022 academic year, when private and charter schools were nothing short of dominant. They accounted for 26 state championships at the Class 3A, 2A and 1A levels.
Inside that subset, charters won 13 state championships. Greer Middle College (both Class 2A cross country titles) and James Island (Class 4A girls cross country) chipped in. The majority of the charter success, though, came from Pinnacle’s two most established schools - Gray and Oceanside.
Gray won Class 2A championships in football, boys basketball and softball. Oceanside won Class 3A titles in girls swimming, girls tennis, girls volleyball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and baseball.
Given that Lorenz is being asked to create a similar environment to Oceanside in Horry County, the slow stream of information on ACA hasn’t exactly been received warmly.
“Honestly, I’m not a big fan of this happening,” Conway Athletics Director Anthony Caroll said. “I think we’re all going to lose kids, not just in football, but probably across the board. It’s not going to be a good situation for us. I definitely don’t look forward to having to battle with them over players.
“That’s been the talk of the High School League for years. It’s just not really fair. I’ve never had to deal with it, so I’m not really sure what I’m going to be getting into. I would love for things to stay the way they are.”
To that point, Horry County has certainly not had any sort of consistent athletic component with its non-traditional options. Of the five charters locally, four are under the umbrella of Horry County Schools and either are lower-level schools and/or don’t have high school athletics. The 200-student Coastal Leadership Academy, off Palmetto Point Boulevard and operated through Limestone College, offers a limited number of athletic teams completely independent of the South Carolina High School League and the South Carolina Independent Schools Association. Coastal Leadership only fielded varsity teams in basketball, cross country and track in 2021-2022. None of them were included in any sort of postseason competition.
Furthermore, the small number of private schools, such as Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, have had success at the SCISA level in a variety of sports but have struggled to maintain a strong overall athletic presence. Christian Academy, for instance, couldn’t field a varsity football team this fall. Also factoring in tuition, the private schools simply haven’t made a dent in the mainstream process.
Singleton said he believed the rich histories of Horry County’s high schools will smooth over any extreme enrollment changes out of the traditional schools and into ACA.
But, if that grass looks greener, and star athletes start making their way to the new school en masse?
“Life’s not fair,” Singleton said. “You’re going to have to play in unfair conditions. You’re going to have to live in unfair conditions. You’re going to do everything right and still fall short. The experience is going to be the experience. Not everybody is going to win a state championship. Not everyone is going to win a region championship.”
COHABITATE? OR SOMETHING ELSE
The number of unknowns with Atlantic Collegiate Academy are vast.
Lorenz and Pinnacle are still identifying a temporary academic facility in case its location off Bear Bluff Road is not completed in time for the opening days of the 2023-2024 school year. It is also working to lock down athletic venues for practices and games. Like Oceanside, which has an agreement with The Citadel for home football games, ACA’s sports teams are going to be busing everywhere, at least to start.
Additionally, with no telling what enrollment figures will look like for the next three to five years, there’s no promise that each of the sports sanctioned by the SCHSL will be a full go at ACA.
Lorenz said the school will have to be flexible, both in the athletic opportunities available, but also which one can safely field varsity squads. Again, the logical progression is that if ACA follows through on its High School League membership plans, years two and three would likely place the Armada in the same region as Green Sea Floyds. Once ACA reaches the Class 2A level - where it would sit firmly with 700 full-time students - it would almost assuredly be placed in a region with no Horry County programs. Class 3A schools Aynor and Loris are both near the upper levels of their current division; Green Sea Floyds would have to see considerable growth to move up to Class 2A.
Horry County’s nine high schools, then, would have complete control over whether to pit their teams against Atlantic Collegiate in a non-region setting. Nothing formal from the district office has been stated in that regard (HCS Athletics Director Jason Cox did not return a phone message from MyHorryNews).
Of the eight people the publication spoke to with scheduling responsibilities, none said playing ACA would be a priority, while seven said directly they would probably not schedule ACA.
“I hope they don’t do that,” Lorenz said. “How fun is it to have rivalries? Friday night football is fun. Maybe [the players] went to grade school together.”
But if HCS schools clamp down?
“If that means we go and travel, we’ll go travel,” Lorenz said. “We know we’ll have Oceanside."
Some public backlash and multiplier talk aside, it would be difficult to argue that Gray and Oceanside haven’t meshed well enough into their communities to succeed. And since they don’t mind traveling, they’ve each picked up some high-profile games against SCHSL teams along the way.
Legion Collegiate, just south of Rock Hill, had to go another direction.
After initially petitioning and competing as a member of the SCHSL, the school elected in 2021 to withdraw and join the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association. It was a direct response to what it felt was a number of roadblocks put up by schools in and around York County. Legion banked on its proximity to Charlotte making it feasible.
Lorenz was adamant about the educational and athletic opportunities creating the type of buzz that will help his school succeed. He believes this is a chance for Myrtle Beach area families and students to take advantage of a system that traditional public schools can’t or won’t utilize. Lorenz expects to begin the enrollment application process in October, and new hires for an athletics director and coaches will follow.
When it all comes together, he thinks it will be a boon to what happens in classrooms and athletic fields.
That doesn’t mean the established order will flock to support it.
“I would prefer not to play those teams,” said Morris, the Carolina Forest coach. “You don’t want people to recruit. We didn’t become college coaches. They’re going to have to do that.”
