William Payne isn’t naive to the situation he’s walking into at Atlantic Collegiate Academy.
The start-up charter school’s newly hired athletics director knows he’ll hear accusations of recruiting or diatribes on the advantages of ACA’s split schedule. Chances are his standing alone isn’t going to do him many favors with his peers.
After all, if the non-traditional school does what some of its predecessors in the Palmetto State have done, winning will become the name of the game, and that, in turn, will bring on plenty of detractors.
“Would I like to be friends with those [opposing] athletics directors? Yes. But my only concern is to help these young people get to the next level,” Payne said Monday night. “I want to give those young people opportunities. If we do that, we’re going to succeed at the high school level as well. If we have three or four girls basketball players sign [college scholarships], the results speak for themselves. That’s the only thing I care about.”
For Payne, 43, the approach is one that he’s crafted mostly in the small-college ranks for the bulk of the last 20 years. Technically, his last job in education circles was a brief stint as the athletics director of tiny West End Christian School in Hopewell, Virginia. (He also sits on two boards, including one for a nonprofit organization that helps educate parents and players on recruiting.)
However, while the job at West End gave him a title he desired after all those years as a basketball coach, it was set as a short-term stopgap while he followed his wife and her career to Virginia.
He doesn’t view Atlantic Collegiate with the same lens.
The school — which will open in a temporary location for the 2023-2024 school year before setting up shop at its future home off Bear Bluff Road off S.C. 90 — will come with plenty of expectations.
Some of that is attributed to its parent company, Pinnacle Charter School Management. The Florida-based company has been home to state championship contenders in multiple sports at Oceanside Collegiate in Mount Pleasant and Gray Collegiate in the Midlands. Rock Hill’s Legion Collegiate is a bit of an outlier, as it competes in the North Carolina Independent Schools Association (and Gray Collegiate is leaving the network at the end of this year).
Still, the blueprint is there for ACA.
And the school intends to follow it with Payne at the helm.
Principal Mike Lorenz said Monday that north of 50 people with varying resumes applied for the position, but Payne’s attitude made him stand out from the beginning of the months-long process.
“He brings so much to the table,” Lorenz said. “We were blessed with so many great people applying and so much interest. When it comes down to it, it’s about a great fit. I’m really excited to have him on our team.
“He understood the vision, the vision of athletics and teaching kids life lessons. He understands that academics comes first.”
Lorenz also said the school’s initial target enrollment of 400-410 students for the 2023-2024 school year has already surpassed the 50% mark. With some of the unknowns starting to come into frame, the duo intends to begin the hiring process for its coaches, beginning with football and girls and boys basketball.
That’s where Payne believes his two decades of small-college hoops experience will be a significant benefit. Sporting a Twitter account with nearly 66,000 followers, Payne is going to work his connections to find the school’s first crop of coaches.
Payne said he won’t be one of them, repeating multiple times Monday that he had no interest in being back on the sidelines.
That doesn’t mean he won’t use his experience there to his advantage.
“I am going to look for those special circumstances, those people who can fit multiple roles and have shown the ability to do so successfully,” Payne said. “I’m going to look among the small-college ranks. That’s going to be my focal point for applicants. It won’t be the only place I look. But there’s a reason I say that. Small-college athletics comes with very small budgets.”
If all goes to plan, Payne is mentally prepared for any blowback.
“We’ve been dealing with those things personally and professionally,” Payne said. “I got some of those things at the small-college level. There are a lot of coaches who are envious. It’s something that I’ve embraced. That dynamic is going to come with that position. If you do anything but accept that dynamic and deal with it, you’re going to set yourself up [for failure].”
