Deidra and Willie Hucks have lived on West Cox Ferry Road for the last 46 years and they are no strangers to the traffic complications of the area near the U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 intersection.
“We do have a problem getting out of our road now when we pull up to the stop sign,” said Deidra Hucks, whose home is the first house at the turn to go towards Cox Ferry Lake. “The traffic is so heavy on [S.C.] 544 … the people that come and turn behind the Scotchman [convenience store], they turn there and yield but don’t stop. It creates a lot of traffic misfortune there — we have a lot of wrecks.”
The Hucks family is worried about the proposed median wall and fence that state transportation officials have planned for S.C. 544. That project would extend from Elvington Loop near West Cox Ferry Road all the way to Carter Lane near Founders Drive next to Coastal Carolina University.
The S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is accepting public comments on the project. DOT officials had planned to hold a public meeting about the project Thursday on Coastal’s campus, but that has been postponed because of the possibility of inclement weather from Tropical Storm Elsa. DOT officials are looking to reschedule the meeting in August, but a date has not been set yet. In the meantime, residents can leave comments on the DOT’s website at https://scdot-environmental-project-site-scdot.hub.arcgis.com/pages/coastal-carolina-pedestrian-improvements.
According to the SCDOT, two students have died in recent years trying to cross S.C. 544 at non-signalized locations from apartment complexes on the opposite side of the highway. This $1.1 million project is an attempt to prevent students from being able to cross anywhere excepet one designated crosswalk on Founders Drive.
Travis Overton, Coastal’s chief of staff and the former dean of students, said that the cost of the project will be split between the federal transportation alternatives program, the Horry County Transportation Committee and the university.
“The most important thing to us at Coastal Carolina University is the safety of our students,” said CCU President Dr. Mike Benson in an online SCDOT video about the project. “Traffic calming measures and ways whereby our students can safely cross a busy state highway like Highway 544 are vitally important.”
In a video produced by the SCDOT, a new traffic pattern is expected to be put in place, which would allow southbound motorists wishing to access north side businesses to use an installed “bulb out” lane, which guides vehicles across oncoming traffic to merge them safely back into northbound traffic.
Those heading northbound wishing to access southbound properties would use the loop created by West Cox Ferry Road to turn around and head north, according to the SCDOT.
The Huckses say people already cut through the Scotchman gas station toward the stoplight at U.S. 501. Between the cars coming down S.C. 544 and the other cars coming through the back of that convenience store, it takes more than five minutes to get out of their property.
“With this U-turn deal, we won’t ever be able to get out,” Willie Hucks said.
He pointed out that other cities like Charleston and Columbia have built overpass walkways for pedestrians.
Overton said that while an overpass walkway was considered initially back in 2018, the university and the SCDOT felt that it did not really solve their problem of having one designated safe crossing space – it would still leave the rest of S.C. 544 open for people to try and cross in other places as they do right now.
The median wall and fence would keep people from crossing at unsafe spots, Overton said. Beyond that, the cost of building a walkway was much more prohibitive. Overton mentioned a similar median fence that was built at the University of South Carolina that was a successful solution.
“Is it more expensive than a life?” Willie Hucks asked, adding that he thinks an overpass walkway would be a better focus. He said traffic would take care of itself. “We need to make these kids that walk … make them safer. With U-turns and shortcuts, you’ve got a problem.”
The S.C. 544 fence would make more problems than it would solve, Hucks said, noting that even with the fence, it still leaves students having to cross a busy highway.
“It brings up 10 million questions … there’s a lot of concerns,” he said. “Have they really thought this through?”
Hucks said his father worked in local government for most of his life, and it sounds like the government has already made up their minds that this fence is happening, despite the call for public comment.
“You’re not fooling me,” he said.
But some local leaders object to the proposal. Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught, whose district includes this area, said he’s spoken with other county officials and a state lawmaker and they oppose the project.
“Can you imagine what all that’s going to do for traffic through there?” he said, adding that he’d heard from upset residents, too. “It’s going to screw up their lives.”
The Huckses are also concerned about the impact of the proposed traffic pattern on property owners in the area.
“What’s it going to do to the value of local properties?” Hucks asked.
Another landowner on the right of way, Andy Elvington, said he hasn't heard of anyone besides university officials who are in favor of the project.
"I'm about dumbfounded on the whole thing," Elvington said.
He understands that the college students need to be kept safe, but he is also concerned about citizens in the area.
"Nobody wants to see these college kids hurt. No one wants to see anyone on 544 get hurt trying to go home. Whose life is more important?" Elvington asked. "I know it's their job to look after the college, but someone has to look out for the local folks too."
Charles D. Perry contributed to this report.
