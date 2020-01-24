All high school students are eligible to enter the Young Filmakers Project with a March 16 deadline for entries.
To participate in the project, public, private and home school students grades nine-12 have to create a short film (two minutes max) telling a cinematic story in any genre, following the Creative Challenge and all rules.
The project is designed to foster media arts skills and bring attention to the next generation of the state’s filmmakers. The annual contest is hosted by Trident Technical College and the South Carolina Film Commission.
A panel of independent judges, based on the following, will score entries: script and story, production value, design and style and the overall impact. First prize will receive $500 followed by $300 for second and $200 for third place.
The top 10 finishers will have their shorts screened at The Nickelodeon Theatre in Columbia, where the winners will be announced.
See indiegrants.org for further information.
