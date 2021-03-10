“They like having their own personal space, some called it their ‘personal office,’” said Aynor Elementary School Principal Reggie Gasque. The school has had plexiglass in each classroom since Nov. 23. The state Department of Education is paying more than $4 million to install plexiglass in all Horry County schools as a step to return to five-day face-to-face classes. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com