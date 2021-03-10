Loris High School will return to full-time, five-day learning on March 17, Horry County Schools announced Wednesday.
"Now that all elementary and middle schools provide 5-day, face-to-face instruction, HCS will continue phasing the return to 5-day, face-to-face instruction in our middle schools and then high schools," an HCS news release said. "Parents will receive at the minimum a 5-day calendar notice of this change."
Loris High was the final school in the Green Sea Floyds, North Myrtle Beach and Loris attendance areas to go back to a five-day schedule. HCS officials have been installing plexiglass in high schools and they hope to have all of that work completed by the end of this month.
