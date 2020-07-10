A future in education was just an inkling for Kristin Altman back at Forestbrook Elementary School when Miss Wood was her kindergarten teacher.
It became a possibility in elementary school when hugs and positive reinforcement were part of every day.
But it turned into a decision at Socastee High School when Mr. Chandler taught Altman international baccalaureate history for two years.
“The pure enjoyment he got from the material made him energetic and passionate in his delivery,” says Altman, Myrtle Beach High School’s new principal.
“He posed questions in a way, playing devil’s advocate, that made us analyze everything we’d been taught. He reeled us in and showed us how exciting history could be.”
A South Carolina native, Altman got her international baccalaureate diploma at Socastee High School and her bachelor of arts-social studies degree from USC.
She then got her master’s in the art of teaching and her master’s in educational leadership at CCU.
She taught social studies at Georgetown High School from 2008 until 2013 and realized while she was teaching that she wanted to go into administration.
Two classes into a leadership program at CCU, Altman “fell in love with the impact a leadership team has on the developing culture of a building.”
Administrators are not, she says, out of touch with the kids.
“Being highly visible, working with a team in a collaborative way has a direct impact on a school building,” she says.
From 2013 until now, Altman’s been the vice principal at Carolina Forest High School, and making the move to MBHS is, she says, “extremely exciting,” even with the uncertain logistics COVID-19 has added to the coming school year.
For Altman, the pandemic has already impacted her transition.
While she says developing relationships with her new co-workers in a virtual setting is challenging, she also says, “I think we’ll look back in years from now and see how well we did this, even over a computer screen.”
She’d prefer “shaking hands and feeling the vibe in the room.”
Altman and her husband, Bobby, owner of Bobby Altman Photography, live in Myrtle Beach and have two daughters, 4 and 7 years old.
They’re outdoor enthusiasts who consciously encourage their girls to enjoy and respect nature.
They hike, they kayak, they especially enjoy Brookgreen Gardens, and “anytime we can get outdoors, away from the hustle and bustle, that’s what we choose to do,” she says.
