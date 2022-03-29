“It was mind blowing,” Ab Mason of Waccamaw Intermediate School said of the Microsoft HoloLens that showed a skeleton and muscle groups of a human body in the Horry County Schools Technology Fair at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
C.J. Wright from Socastee High School’s Gaming Guild team stayed late at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center Monday preparing for the Horry County Schools Technology Fair the next morning.
For their portion of the fair, players practiced their respective video games — in their case, Super Mario Smash Brothers — for a best-out of-three competition.
"I've been playing Smash for about five years," said fellow Gaming Guild team member Logan Walters.
Many of the Gaming Guild members started on the team with an interest in gaming and game design, and they hope to pursue those interests further.
Turnout for the event was lower than in previous years, but 600 students participated in grades K-12, entering almost 400 projects from 35 different schools across the county, according to the school district.
While Wright and Walters prepared for their gaming competition, Amanda Van Natta from Myrtle Beach High School showed fair attendees how to use their Microsoft Hololens technology.
“It’s new technology in the last 10 years,” Van Natta said, mentioning that the district bought all the high schools some HoloLens sets recently.
The sets function with software called Anatomy X, which allows the viewer wearing the headset to view different systems of the body, be it skeletal, muscular or others. Then they can manipulate the bones and muscles via the virtual setting to learn more about the body systems.
Van Natta said she hopes to incorporate the Hololens technology into their upper-level health science-focused classes.
Projects spanned the categories of animation, video editing, photography, 3D design, digital game design, mobile apps, e-Sports and robotics.
Wyatt Johnson from Aynor Middle School showed off his 3D-printed musical instruments.
“They can take from a few minutes to days to print,” Johnson said, noting his 3D-printed blue guitar took two days to complete printing in his STEM classroom at AMS.
Conway Elementary School second-grader Jocelyn Mondi and third-grader Brynlee Johnson do their morning Tiger Time announcements each day at school.
The girls found a way to improve the way they give their information through fun videos they can share with their classmates.
They worked on their video editing for about five weeks, Johnson said, to prepare for the fair.
The two of them arrive each day at 7 a.m. to prepare for the announcements and spent time staying after school each day to hone their video editing skills for the project.
They were accompanied to the fair by their teacher, Sandra Matthews.
