Last year was more than a little eventful for Melissa Duncan.
She and her husband Ford moved back into their Florence-flooded home, they found out they’re expecting their first child come June, and she was named Waccamaw Elementary School’s teacher of the year.
Duncan says she knows it’s a cliché, but she knew she wanted to be a teacher back when she was playing school with her stuffed animals.
The first-grade teacher is in her fourth year teaching, and credits a now-retired teacher who taught Duncan’s younger brother.
Duncan was a student at the Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology and her sibling was a Carolina Forest Elementary School student.
“I watched his teacher, Marti Hancock, handle her class and it was magical,” she says. “I wanted to be everything she was and more.”
Apparently, Duncan caught some of that magic, and she credits the administration at WES with giving her the confidence to do so.
She says that because she’s reserved and somewhat introverted, the trust the school’s administrative team has in her has helped her know she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be, doing exactly what she’s supposed to do.
“It’s a huge confidence booster knowing they trust my instruction, and I would never have been recognized as teacher of the year without this administration.”
Duncan’s family moved to the area from New York when she was 6-years-old and she says, “I’m a product of Horry County Schools and now I teach in Horry County Schools.”
As soon as the family moved to the area, they started attending Grace Presbyterian Church where, as a little kid, she met her future husband Ford.
Duncan was friends with his sister, “and he was that annoying little brother,” but when the girls went their separate ways as the teen years hit, he “made his move.”
The couple started dating when Duncan was about 15, and they’ve been married a little more than five years.
They also still attend Grace Presbyterian.
Ford Duncan is a real estate agent with Duncan Group Properties, and the couple has a new appreciation of their home.
They lived with her father for about five months when Hurricane Florence flooded their Conway home, and they enjoy just staying home and relaxing there, now that it’s repaired and back to normal.
There were about 40 Waccamaw Elementary School families impacted by Florence, and Duncan was instrumental in getting “thousands of donations” from the community for those families.
Teaching her first graders is, she says, filled with heartfelt, light moments.
Like when a little boy who told her he was going to marry a particular little girl, and that when he did, he wanted Duncan and her children at the wedding.
She asked him if her husband would also be welcome, and he said he would be, but “I really want your kids to be there.”
A student at Coastal to earn her degree in administration, Duncan says teaching is a calling for her.
“Making a difference in these kids’ lives is huge,” she says. “It brings everything into perspective to know that I’m supposed to be here for them and their families.
“I realize that I’m here for a purpose.”
