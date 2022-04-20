Following school districts across the country, Horry County Schools filed a federal lawsuit this week against the e-cigarette maker JUUL, contending the company's products have created a public health crisis in local schools.
“Plaintiff [HCS] spent significant and unexpected levels of time and resources on addressing the pervasiveness of youth e-cigarette use,” the HCS lawsuit states.
The 298-page lawsuit asserts that JUUL Labs, Inc. (JLI) and others in the industry (Altria Group, Inc., Philip Morris USA, Inc., and many more) were well aware of the marketing campaigns geared towards younger children, despite initial claims that e-cigarettes were just a way to curb regular cigarette use.
A representative for JUUL could not be reached for comment.
According to the lawsuit, a national survey of middle and high schools found that 44.4% of schools had to implement policies to address JUUL use. But many challenges exist, including the product’s discreet appearance, the difficulty pinpointing vapor or scent, and the addictive nature of the product.
Because of the smoothness of the “nicotine salts” contained in the products and their “cool” flavors and design, which mimics a USB flash drive in shape and size, the district argues that many youth use the devices with high frequency.
Due to the item's lack of telltale smoke emissions and scent, kids can use the devices undetected — even in classrooms.
Studies have found that e-cigarettes contain much higher levels of nicotine and are much more addictive than regular cigarettes, according to the lawsuit.
The district seeks to have the JUUL issues deemed a public nuisance under South Carolina law. The complaint also asks that the defendants be held liable for the youth e-cigarette epidemic. School officials maintain they want to keep the companies from doing further damage.
The district is also seeking monetary relief to fund prevention education and addiction help for students, as well as other damages.
When asked about the lawsuit, HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier referred to the statement the school district released in September when school officials announced they would pursue the case.
"While companies like Juul have promoted its products as a safe option compared to other tobacco products, they are far from safe," the district said in that statement. "Vaping exposes young consumers to a variety of chemicals, including much higher concentrations of nicotine that make them even more addictive than traditional tobacco products, and have been linked to breathing and lung problems, seizures, serious lung injuries, respiratory diseases, hemorrhagic strokes, mental fog, and death.”
JUUL's marketing efforts make youth think that e-cigarette use is normal and “cool” and give a false impression that the practice is safe, according to the lawsuit.
The district said in court documents that to combat these incorrect perceptions, school officials have devoted time and resources to educate students and the community.
Resources were also diverted to conducting staff training on e-cigarette use — their dangers, and specifically how to spot the products. These resources could have been devoted to other important issues facing the district’s students, the lawsuit said.
Interventions due to e-cigarette activities as well as discipline and suspensions siphoned key resources. The lawsuit states that an entire diversion program was developed to allow students in trouble for e-cigarette use to remain in school and in class when possible.
“Many students in Plaintiff’s schools have been deceived by Defendants’ marketing and misinformation and are unaware of the true nature, health risks, and addictiveness of e-cigarette products,” the lawsuit said.
Some students think the vape products contain only flavoring and not addictive nicotine, according to court documents.
The lawsuit outlines the years of marketing schemes that pushed the product’s discreet nature and flavors to a younger audience, supposedly because regular cigarette sales had plummeted in recent years.
“In 2019, more than five million middle and high school students reported current use of e-cigarettes, including more than one in every four high schoolers,” the lawsuit said. “The swift rise in a new generation of nicotine addicts has overwhelmed parents, schools, and the medical community (including county public health departments) on the front lines dealing with this crisis, drawing governmental intervention at nearly every level – but it’s too little, too late.”
The lawsuit involves five different law firms: Baron & Budd, P.C. of San Diego, California; Schochor, Federico & Staton, P.A. of Baltimore, Maryland; Stavrinakis Law Firm LLC of Charleston; Jeff Johnson Law of Conway; and Walkup, Melodia, Kelly & Schoenberger of San Francisco, California.
The school district has said the firms handling the case are working on a contingency basis, meaning the litigation will not require any public funds.
Johnson, a state lawmaker who lives in Conway, could not be reached for comment.
