The parents of a Socastee High School student filed a lawsuit against the school district this week that accuses the district of failing to prevent a special education teacher from sexually assaulting their son.
Filed on Monday, the lawsuit alleges that Rachel Gray, a varsity volleyball coach and special education teacher, “engaged in inappropriate sexual relationships with male students” and school officials either knew or should have known about those incidents.
“HCSD has been reckless in its response to the teacher-on-student sexual assault by Ms. Gray … and acted in an extreme and outrageous manner, causing further mental, emotional, and psychological injury to [the student],” according to the lawsuit.
Gray, who is identified in the lawsuit but not named as a defendant (only Horry County Schools is being sued), could not be reached for comment. She has not been charged with any crime. Her attorney, Gene Connell, denied the allegations described in the civil court documents.
"They're not true," he said. "Anybody can put anything in a complaint."
The lawsuit was filed by the parents of a Socastee student (age 15-16) who is identified in court records only as John Doe. The student, who has been diagnosed with multiple psychological disorders and disabilities, was a student in Gray’s special education class, according to the lawsuit.
“Ms. Gray groomed John Doe with preferential treatment including doing his homework, inflating his grades, letting him sleep in class, and sending personal messages to him via Snapchat. (Snapchat messages permanently disappear after they are read unless the reader saves them, which would also be shown to the sender.),” the lawsuit states. “As a special needs student in Ms. Gray’s class, John Doe was particularly vulnerable to inappropriate and abusive emotional manipulation and sexual assault by Ms. Gray.”
The sexual misconduct began in the spring semester of this year, according to the lawsuit.
“This included keeping John Doe in her class after other students were dismissed and sexually assaulting him, sending sexual messages and nude pictures to John Doe via Snapchat, and tracking his location on his phone,” the lawsuit states.
In late March, the student’s parents learned about Gray’s actions with their son, according to the lawsuit. On March 30, the family’s lawyer notified the school district’s attorney and the school’s principal about the matter. In the letter, the family raised concerns about keeping their son’s identity confidential and ensuring his safety at school. However, they maintain that didn’t happen.
“HCSD has attempted to conduct an investigation by interviewing other students about the sexual assault on John Doe,” the lawsuit states. “In the course of those interviews, an HCSD employee confirmed to students the identity of John Doe and that he was sexually assaulted by Ms. Gray.
"After the March 30, 2023 letter to HCSD, word of the sexual harassment and assault by Ms. Gray spread around Socastee High School and John Doe was subjected to harassment and sexual harassment by other students."
The family insists that they brought their concerns about the harassment to the school district, but the district didn’t take any action. They also contend that the school district either lacks adequate policies and training or failed to enforce its own rules.
“Improper or unskilled response to a teacher-on-student sexual misconduct poses the risk of additional or increased harm on the emotional and psychological wellbeing of the victim,” the lawsuit states, adding that the school district “has not informed parents of children at Socastee High School that a teacher was engaging in sexual misconduct with students and has not taken steps to identify other victims.”
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier on Tuesday confirmed that Gray worked for the school district from 2016 until her resignation on April 18.
"Horry County Schools is aware of a lawsuit filed on May 15, 2023, regarding allegations of a sexual nature between a former employee and a student," Bourcier said in an email. "When school staff became aware of the allegations, Horry County Police was immediately notified, and school staff and the district office cooperated fully with law enforcement and their investigation. At this time no additional comments will be made due to pending litigation."
On April 12, MyHorryNews.com asked for a copy of any county police reports involving Gray, but the county’s FOIA manager said the county had no records responsive to that request.
Joshua Slavin, the plaintiff’s attorney, said a detective had been looking into the matter, though he wasn’t sure what information the school district had turned over to the police.
“We gave the school district some of our evidence,” he said, adding that the evidence included digital messages and photos.
It's unclear how the Horry County Police Department is responding to the allegations. Police department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov couldn't immediately be reached Tuesday morning.
The lawsuit accuses the district of negligence and contends Gray should have been removed the first time she engaged in inappropriate behavior with a student, though it doesn't say when that happened. The district “failed to remove her thereby giving her continued, unfettered access to students at Socastee High School,” the complaint states.
After receiving the March 30 letter from the attorney representing John Doe’s family, the district suspended John Doe and wouldn’t respond to a request for his educational file, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit doesn't provide a reason for the suspension other than the letter.
“HCSD did not offer John Doe therapy or to see the guidance counselor about what had happened,” the lawsuit states. “John Doe no longer wants to attend school and his parents have asked HCSD for help with virtual learning options. HCSD has not offered such options.”
Slavin, the family’s attorney, said he’s trying to get in touch with other students who have similar stories.
“There’s really not a lot more to add other than what’s in the lawsuit,” he said. “We put everything in the complaint.”
Connell also said there wasn't much he could say at this point other than he rejected the complaint's description of his client's behavior.
"The things in the complaint are not the things that occurred," he said.
Gray was named as the Socastee varsity girls volleyball coach in April of 2019 after having served as the school’s junior varsity head coach.
She was named the Region V-5A coach of the year in the fall after the Braves finished second in the region and earned a home playoff match. Socastee lost in the first round to Dutch Fork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.