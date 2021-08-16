Waccamaw Elementary School Principal Leslie Huggins remains optimistic about the first day of school Tuesday.
“I cannot wait to be in the classrooms watching the magic the teachers create with the children,” Huggins said Monday, in the midst of the hustle and bustle of readying for the big day.
Huggins and principals across the county are setting up for a slightly different pandemic school year, this time with optional masks and no more plexiglass dividers in classrooms.
Huggins' staff is ready to get the year started.
“We faced something challenging and, at this point, I feel really good about where we are,” Huggins said, noting that last year they were trying to implement all the new safety standards on the fly, and this year those mitigation strategies have become a habit. “Because we tackled safety last year, and we take it seriously … we are confident with protocols.”
Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey told the Board of Education last week that HCS will not be requiring face masks for students or staff, but due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area they will encourage them to do so.
“We will comply with South Carolina law,” Maxey said, referring to the July memo sent by S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said that schools may not use any funds to require students or employees to wear a face mask at any of the state's educational facilities.
Tuesday will also mark the return of the HCS COVID-19 dashboard, which reports staff quarantines, as well as positive cases for students and staff, which will be available on the district website.
The dashboard will be updated once a day, but if numbers increase that could change to twice a day, according to Chief of Student Services Velna Allen.
Allen said last week that if exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, fully-vaccinated students will not be required to quarantine if they have no symptoms. Those who are not vaccinated will have to quarantine for 14 days.
People are considered close contacts to someone exposed to the virus when they have been less than 3 feet from each other without masks for 15 minutes or more.
According to Director of Health and Safety Services Tammy Trulove, DHEC nor HCS accept antibody tests as an indicator of positive disease.
"[According to DHEC], people who have tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days and recovered and do not have symptoms do not need to quarantine," Trulove said.
Allen said district officials will be monitoring bullying as well, and their intention is that no child will be bullied for wearing a mask or for not wearing one.
A number of things have been left up to each individual principal, including whether to open up water fountains or continue with water bottle fillers only, as well as where the children will eat lunch.
Huggins said they are giving all of their students their own water bottles to refill this year, and they plan to begin the school year with students continuing to eat in their classrooms.
“We feel it’s the safest thing,” Huggins said, mentioning that if COVID-19 case numbers decrease, they may consider letting them back into the cafeteria to eat.
Grades two through five at WES will be allowed to walk to the cafeteria to pick up their lunches, but the younger group’s food will be delivered to their classrooms.
As of a week ago, there were 40 teacher vacancies, according to Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson.
“The vacancy number is a moving target,” Anderson said Monday morning, pointing out that any recommendations that have been made for teaching positions wouldn’t be approved until the next board meeting on Aug. 23. “Those individuals recommended but not yet approved by the Board may begin as long-term substitutes.”
Anderson said that open teacher positions did not mean classes would go without an educator.
Longterm substitutes will be in place, and in some cases teachers who agreed to teach during their planning period until a teacher can be found will be available.
Anderson also said that last week there were 101 applicants for bus driver positions since HCS announced their incentive of $1,500 per semester for current and new drivers.
HCS Support Services crews continue to install the bipolar ionization units that will filter and clean the air in schools, with less than 850 units to be installed in phase 1 of the installation process.
Huggins commends her staff and the WES families for following the safety guidelines put in place.
“They really respect and take what we’re doing seriously,” Huggins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.