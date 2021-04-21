The final gate receipts from across Horry County for football and basketball showed significant, albeit expected, shortfalls.
In the weeks ahead, Horry County Schools could make a decision that would offset those two sports’ losses — which totaled slightly more than $270,000 for the 2020-2021 academic calendar — and allow everyone to start planning for what’s next with a cleaner slate.
At least monetarily.
“As far as making money, we definitely need to be able to get back to, at a minimum, 50% capacity,” HCS athletics liaison Roger Dixon told myhorrynews.com, adding that the increase would get gate receipts closer to where they were. "If we can get 2,000 people at $7 a pop, that would be pretty decent for us.”
Before any football or basketball programs can get to that point, however, there is the issue of settling up from this year. The figures released by the district included the individual breakdowns from the varsity, junior varsity and B-team hoops and football programs from the nine high schools. The losses were, in fact, based off the the five-year estimates used to budget for each of those programs. Those figures were set prior to COVID-19 closing schools and ultimately limiting fan attendance to less than 30% per athletic contest, per the South Carolina Department of Commerce and recommendations from the S.C. High School League.
The biggest deficits belonged to varsity football programs:
• North Myrtle Beach was short $32,238.17;
• Conway football lost $31,475.56;
• Loris football was down $20,184.99;
• Only St. James and Green Sea Floyds varsity football lost less than $10,000.
Basketball wasn’t hit as hard, but several schools still felt a noticeable pinch. North Myrtle Beach boys and girls basketball had the biggest losses, as well, as the Chiefs’ teams were down $11,044.20. Everyone else but St. James lost between $1,300 and $9,500.
Combined with losses from all levels of the two sports, North Myrtle Beach was down $55,335.47. St. James fell $10,745.03 in the hole. The other seven programs were somewhere in between.
Even with a handful of individual sub-varsity programs individually finishing in the black, the total losses district-wide were $270,058.83.
On May 3, the district will continue discussions about a possible one-time distribution of funds to the nine schools’ athletics budgets to off-set the COVID-19 losses. It would likely not go directly to the football and basketball programs, but the athletics budgets as a whole, since other sports were clearly affected by limited attendance.
However, preliminary discussions point to each school receiving the difference from their budgeted football and basketball gate losses from this school year.
"This is a one shot deal,” HCS Chief Financial Officer John Gardner said. “This is not a continuing proposal. It's to try to make them whole.”
Whether or not that distribution happens, the district’s athletic programs are awaiting instructions from the SCHSL in terms of what they can start to expect for next fall and winter. SCHSL Associate Commissioner Charlie Wentzky said this week that he is unsure if the league will provide a concrete seating capacity recommendation or allow individual districts to set their own. If it’s the latter, even the 50% figure Dixon cited would be a relative boon for the athletics budgets, especially the Class 5A schools Carolina Forest, Conway, Socastee and St. James and Class 4A schools Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
“If we were doing sellouts in the past, that statement would not be true,” Dixon said. “But for the most part, a $10,000-$15,000 gate would be really good for the big six. But 50% of Aynor’s [capacity] is still a roughly $7,000 gate. That’s pretty close to what they used to bring in.”
The five-year budgeting average window heading into the 2020-2021 school year showed that Aynor was making a shade under $5,000 per home game, although that number was trending upward, especially during 2019, when coach Jason Allen’s team won the region championship. The Blue Jackets, with limited capacity and two fewer home games last fall, totaled $6,106.
Representatives from the various schools are not relying totally upon capacity limitations being lifted in order to increase revenue.
For starters, many of the athletics directors from the county have already indicated that they will keep online ticketing in place. Although the fees associated with the digital delivery systems can outweigh costs for printing tickets, the benefits have been almost universally acknowledged. The money isn’t lost or misplaced, and there is a security aspect of knowing who is coming into the arenas and football stadiums.
What’s more, the advanced sales creates a demand for tickets by virtually limiting last-minute walk-ups that may change their mind and not purchase one.
And while they are in the very early phases, there have been talks of minimal ticket price increases for a small number of premium regular-season games. Other parts of the state have had success with it in the past without pricing themselves out of the market.
The 2019 Myrtle Beach-Carolina Forest game that featured Luke Doty and Mason Garcia, for instance, could have earned another $5,100 even with a $1 per ticket increase. That one-game increase amounts to roughly 70% of one of Carolina Forest’s pre-pandemic gate receipt averages from the five years budget window.
