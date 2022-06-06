The Horry County Board of Education on Monday voted to hire an outside firm to review the school district’s security procedures and make recommendations for improvements.
The board added $150,000 to its nearly $891 million budget for the security review, which comes after last month’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers. Horry County school board member Howard Barnard suggested the review after receiving a briefing on school security from David Beaty, the district’s coordinator of school safety and security.
“It would do well if Mr. Beaty just had an extra set of eyes outside the system, just to validate everything he’s doing,” Barnard said. “That’s not to question what he’s doing, but [in] the world we live in now, one more set of eyeballs on what we’re doing, I think, would make a lot of sense.”
Beaty’s presentation highlighted the district’s efforts to secure schools. He discussed the district's relationships with law enforcement agencies, the inspections of school facilities to make sure doors lock and other safeguards are in place, and safety drills. He also emphasized the district’s attempts at “target hardening” such as limiting access points, controlling entry, and installing surveillance cameras and security alarms.
Staff members didn’t object to the board’s request for an outside audit, though they stressed that the recommendations should not be tied to any other purchase.
“We have nothing to hide about our procedures,” Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey said. “If we pursue this auditing path, I think there needs to be a qualifier inserted that whoever that outside vendor is is not going to sell us a service or a product.”
Board members agreed with that condition. Initially, they discussed not including any price tag in the budget because they didn’t know how much that service would cost, but Beaty asked them to add the $150,000 figure because there was no money allocated for that project in the spending plan. The board directed Maxey to hire the firm, though they said the selection of that company would follow the normal procurement process.
As part of the security conversation, school officials discussed their training for armed intruder situations and the protocols that HCS employees follow.
“Obviously, we all certainly are concerned about school safety, especially following the heels of the terrible, terrible events in Uvalde, Texas,” Maxey said, adding that he’s heard from worried parents. “I share their concerns, but I also want them to know that … we do have the training and processes and protocols in place that I think go a long way toward protecting our students and our staff.”
Armed security officers have been assigned to the district’s middle and high schools since 1998, Maxey said. In 2018, the district added armed security to each of the elementary schools. That means there is at least one armed security guard in every school and one at the district office.
“You may not see that armed individual when you walk in,” the superintendent said. “But they are patrolling the school, actively looking after the safety and the interest of our students and employees.”
The school district’s security measures were unexpectedly tested Thursday when South Conway Elementary School went into lockdown mode after a vehicle that was unfamiliar to school staff dropped off a man with a backpack. The man started running, and school staff alerted the authorities. Conway and Horry County police responded to the school.
When authorities questioned the man, they learned he was late for an awards ceremony and was running to make it. However, he was dropped off at the wrong school. Police determined he wasn’t a threat.
School district officials said that situation highlights that school staff are vigilant about security.
“We don’t want our students to be worried,” Maxey said. “We don’t want our staff to be worried. You shouldn’t have to fear for your life when you go to school. So we’re going to do everything that we can. … We’re not an armored compound, OK. We’re a public school. But we do have a process in place.”
The superintendent did note that school officials should do a better job communicating with parents about what’s being done to keep schools safe. He said there will be more safety conversations with parents during the open house and orientation gatherings when the new school year begins. He also wants the schools to introduce their security officers at that time.
“So that parents are aware,” Maxey said. “Yes, we do care. Yes, we have people here who are capable to deal with incidents. And we just want you to know.”
Budget passes
Apart from the security audit, the district’s budget, which received unanimous final approval, includes raises for teachers and other staff.
All district employees will receive a 2% STEP raise. Teachers will also receive a $2,000 salary increase, as will speech therapists, occupational/physical therapists, audiologists, orientation/mobility instructors, psychologists and school nurses.
The district's spending plan also includes an 8% state-mandated increase to the base salary for bus drivers.
The budget does not include a tax increase, though board members expect to pull $6.8 million from reserves to balance the budget.
More teachers needed
Heading into the next academic year, the school district has about 200 teaching vacancies.
“We’re working just as hard and quickly as we can [to fill them],” said Mary Anderson, HCS’s chief human resources officer.
