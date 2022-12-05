Horry County Schools is expected to see a slowdown in enrollment by the end of the decade, according to a research firm hired by the district.
A McKibben Demographic Research, LLC, representative told school board members Monday that, despite the area's recent growth, the fastest growing household type in coming years will be empty nesters — retirees without children looking to downsize.
“You’ve kind of become a victim of your own success,” said Jerome McKibben, who addressed the Horry County Board of Education’s facilities committee Monday afternoon.
In their efforts to be better prepared for the future, HCS leaders turned to McKibben to give them more insight into what enrollment could look like in the district over the next decade and beyond.
Many factors go into forecasting enrollment, such as population, age distribution, new home construction, mortality rates and migration in and out of the county, McKibben said.
Horry County is the fastest growing county in the state, he said, and one of the 100 fastest-growing counties in the country.
But he noted that fertility rates have not changed much, and that births are not keeping up with enrollment growth.
“Enrollment slowing doesn’t mean … building is slowing down … it just means you’re graduating more kids," McKibben said. "Your cohort imbalance catches up with you."
He noted some lower numbers in the elementary cohorts, while also saying that HCS graduated 13,611 seniors in the last five years, averaging 2,700 per year. Over the next five years, nearly 3,200 per year will graduate.
McKibben said the issue for Horry County over the next 10 years is not so much one of enrollment or population growth, but rather one of distribution.
“Large amounts of building construction – in Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach [as examples] continue to have pressure in them because that’s where the housing market is at," he said. "If you don’t have a large amount [of new construction], you’re more dependent on the existing housing market for population change."
Board member and incoming chairman David Cox asked if immigration was a part of the equation.
“How do you factor in all the illegals coming across the border?” Cox asked.
McKibben pointed out that immigration is half of what it was in 2015.
“It’s a fraction of what it was 15 years ago – Fox News would have you believe differently,” McKibben said, noting that most immigration – legal and illegal – for the last 20 years has been from east and south Asia. “That flow is miniscule.”
He went on to say that the diversity of the HCS student body by race and ethnicity “will do nothing but go up” over the next 10 years, and it has nothing to do with foreign immigration.
“In the U.S. in South Carolina, the median age of Hispanics is 28. The median age of Blacks is 30. Asian is 33 and white is 44 years old. Who is [more likely] going to have more kids?” McKibben said.
Facilities committee chairman Neil James questioned McKibben’s numbers, saying that the local utility company he works for has seen much higher numbers of new homeowners than McKibben claims are here.
“I agree there is a lot of logic in what you’re presenting, but it seems to be you’re underestimating the growth we have seen,” James said.
HCS Coordinator of Planning Joe Burch said that the district will combine all this data to come up with the best plan.
“Just because what we’re showing is districtwide flattening, it doesn’t mean there won’t be needs for new schools and renovations,” Burch said, noting that their plan to make the new Whittemore Park Middle School suitable for 1,200 students was the right thing to do.
Burch said Homewood Elementary and Pee Dee Elementary “are some brewing issues we need to look at,” and that there are several areas for a possible attendance line realignment.
The data from McKibben will be discussed further in the new year during the board’s retreat to prioritize projects.
Proposed athletic improvement costs revealed
In other action, Patrick Graham of CHA Consultants told the facilities committee Monday night that the long list of proposed athletic improvements will cost the district $198.7 million.
“That [cost] would not be undertaken in one year – it’s something that could take a significant number of years,” James said. “Just baseball and softball represent 18 fields that need upgrading. It’s probably a seven-to 10-year project.”
The improvements would follow the current tennis and track and field improvements, including field and athletic building improvements, followed by practice fields, stadium improvements, gym projects and indoor athletic facility renovations.
“What we don’t want is for everyone to look at it and get sticker shock,” said HCS Chief of Support Services Daryl Brown, noting some projects on the list would crossover with improvement projects already on their list.
The athletics improvement plan will be discussed further at the board’s January meetings and at the February board retreat.
