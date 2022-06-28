When the 2022-2023 academic calendar begins Friday, Horry County’s coaches and athletics employees will see a bump in pay, many of them considerable.
The district approved across-the-board raises for administrators and varsity, junior varsity and B-team head coaches and assistants after a months-long study concluded that staff members locally were paid well below the statewide averages from other districts around South Carolina. And while the move was expected after plenty of discussion, seeing it approved and going into action was a welcome sight for those it will affect most.
“Seeing what other districts in other areas are getting, it’s nice to know the district values you and what you do and rewards you for your hard work,” North Myrtle Beach Athletics Director Tony Heilbronn said. “Our last three football coaches left for better-paying jobs. Matt [Reel] left in January having no idea supplemental raises were coming. [The total amount] is a big deal in the grand scheme of things.”
The most noticeable increases were for those head coaches.
In football, varsity head coaches will now be paid a supplement of $15,000 annually, compared to $8,670 last year, in addition to their teacher-based salaries. That will be the second-largest dollar amount bump, behind only athletics directors, which will receive a $6,642 raise, to $16,000 annually.
However, most of the increases are substantial in their own relative terms.
• Varsity head coaches for boys and girls basketball will increase by $3,603 per year, up to $10,250;
• Softball, baseball, lacrosse, soccer and wrestling will all now be paid $6,000 annually, just shy of twice as much as their previous total of $3,324;
• Track and field and volleyball coaches will move to $5,000, up from the $2,674 they made in 2021-2022;
• Cross country, golf and swimming will jump to $3,750 from $2,167.
As Heilbronn said, none of those figures are life-changing money, necessarily. But they will add up over time, especially considering that this is only the next step of a multi-year plan set in place by the district.
HCS Athletics Director Jason Cox wasn’t immediately available for comment; however, previously communication with the district pointed to a steady rise in athletics pay and expenditures to keep Horry County at least in line, if not above, the vast majority of districts in South Carolina. Synthetic playing surfaces were previously approved for eight of the nine primary high schools multi-use stadiums, track upgrades were prevalent and there is also early stage talk of the area’s baseball and softball playing surfaces being refurbished, as well.
Until that last part happens, though, St. James baseball coach Robbie Centracchio said the most recent pay increases make it a little easier for him to spend countless hours on his field each year.
“Our coaches would do it either way, because that’s where it starts,” Centracchio said. “It starts with the facilities. It takes time. But it’s nice to be rewarded for it. [Pay] was below minimum wage when you factor in [caring for the] facilities.”
Head coaches also won’t be the only ones seeing that regular check inch upward.
The vast majority of varsity assistant coaches and junior varsity and B-Team head coaches will see an increase of between $500-$800.
“As far as young coaches go, they can see we’re making the commitment to making Horry County Schools as good as any [district] in the state,” Conway Athletics Director Anthony Carroll said. “That’s a big positive.”
