Ten semifinalists have been chosen from 55 school-level honorees to continue to vie for the distinction of being named the Horry County Schools (HCS) teacher of the year.
Top 10 semifinalists are: Morgan Bane, Carolina Forest High; Leanne Hagen, Conway Middle; Audrea Phillips, Forestbrook Middle; Christian Huggins, Green Sea Floyds Middle; Daniel Dale, Loris Middle; Patricia Sylvester, Myrtle Beach High; Jennifer Wells, North Myrtle Beach High; Elizabeth Hendrick, Pee Dee Elementary; Tina Medina, River Oaks Elementary; and Ashley Casey, St. James Elementary.
The district’s selection committee will continue with further review of semifinalists’ portfolios and interviews before choosing the top five finalists. One of the five finalists will be named the 2020-2021 HCS Teacher for the Year at a banquet honoring all winners on May 11.
