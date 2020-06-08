Two of the five Horry County Board of Education races have incumbents facing contenders for their seats - District 5’s race between incumbent Janice Morreale and Howard Barnard, and District 4’s David Cox versus newcomer McKean Nowlin.
The primary will take place on Tuesday.
District 9 incumbent Chris Hardwick decided not to run again, and his seat is up for grabs between James Edwards (R) and Edward R. Robinson, Jr. (D). District 1 member Russell Freeman, District 8 vice chairman John Poston, and District 11 member Shanda Allen are all running unopposed.
District 4 member David Cox has been on the board since 2008, and said that even though he said in the last election he wasn’t going to run again, he changed his mind.
Since My Horry News last spoke with the candidates, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and schools closed for summer on March 16.
Cox said he is extremely proud of the quick turnaround of the district’s administration, teachers, and support staff.
“…In how quickly we turned everything around from in-school to virtual school,” Cox said. “I’m also proud of our cafeteria staff for jumping in and providing all these months, needed lunches at the expense of their own health. I’m super proud that we were able to give graduating seniors something close to what they were wanting.”
Some of the board’s decisions that he’s proud of include increasing the hourly wage for school bus drivers, and then overseeing the human resources committee that decided to let employees donate sick days.
“On the face of it, this doesn’t sound too difficult, but with the enormity of the workforce it is,” Cox said. “I really want to serve one more term.”
He said the human resource committee recently completed an employee salary study that involves every employee “from the very top to the bottom.”
“I hope to see this study completed and implemented, but to do that I need to be elected one more time,” Cox said.
Cox said that for him, the children of the district always come first.
McKean Nowlin, an economist with three children who previously has taught at Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College, hopes for a chance at the District 4 seat against the incumbent Cox.
Her children are getting older and starting school, and she said she thought the timing was right.
“There is an ethic in my family about ‘When you can serve, you do.’,” Nowlin said. “The timing worked out for me.”
Nowlin said that eLearning with her children had been an adventure, but that her childrens’ teachers did an amazing job with the adjustment to virtual school.
How the district will open up schools is a top concern for Nowlin.
“I’m coming at it from the perspective of someone whose kid is in that system. I want to be sure he is as safe as possible. It’s hard for me not to be at the table for those discussions. Having parents at the table for that is important,” Nowlin said.
She worries about the number of substitute teachers if regular teachers were to become ill, and that she said a large percentage of subs are retirees in the at-risk population for COVID-19.
Something I’d like to propose is that all school board members substitute teach one day a month. Get back in the classroom and see where their decisions are going,” Nowlin said. “Extend it even to the superintendent …”
More issues on Nowlin’s list include the recent decision that made Scholars Academy its own school, and barring ninth- and 10-graders from attending the Academy of Arts, Science and Technology.
“If I’m disappointed, I should run and see if I can do something about it,” Nowlin said, noting that those schools needed to be expanded, not limited.
Modernizing education is also important to her, as well as teaching students how to work within a digital climate, such as recognizing falsities online and learning more about technology.
“We need to make sure our kids are going to be the ones creating the robots and programs, and not getting replaced by them,” Nowlin said.
District 5 member Janice Morreale is running for re-election because she wants to continue to be a voice for students, parents, and the employees of Horry County Schools.
“Given our current situation with the pandemic, what was important in March is not as important in May,” Morreale said.
She said it’s important that the district provide teachers with professional development in virtual learning.
“As chairman of the technology committee, we recently met to discuss technology needs in the vent we have another texneded school closure which could be for a pandemic or even a weather-related event,” Morreale said.
Her committee recently recommended the district make sure all students have their own device in case of one of those scenarios, so those who were forced to share devices will not go without.
She also said she keeps up with the AccelerateED meetings to stay up-to-date on the challenges they may face in reopening schools.
Morreale said in March that she is proud of the recent implementation of the employee donation of paid sick leave policy, and she is also passionate about staying on top of the growth in Horry County.
“The St. James community is one of the areas experiencing exponential growth. I hope to remain on the board so I can be a part of the conversation for the next phase of new construction and additions and renovations,” Morreale said.
Her contender Howard Barnard (R) of Surfside served two terms on Horry County Council, coming off the dais about ten years ago. He’s a retired fighter pilot who said he has been surrounded by educators all his life.
“I’m a son, husband, brother, and father to teachers,” Barnard said. “As a fighter pilot you’re constantly going to training or training people, I have a real passion for education and have lived with educators all my life.”
Previously he said he has built homes for Habitat for Humanity through his church and community involvement and served on their boards. He also has served meals at New Directions mens’ shelter for 22 years.
He said that years ago he helped put a program in Horry County Schools called the Wright Flight, which had students in 6th grade sign a contract with their teacher to avoid alcohol and drugs and maintain good grades, and after program completion they got to ride along and fly an airplane with a professional pilot for about 30 minutes.
Barnard said he doesn’t think that the penny sales tax money was spent properly to build the five newest schools in the district.
“I don’t think they spent their money wisely,” Barnard said. “They have enormous lifespan costs, they aren’t energy-efficient, they are smaller classrooms, and they are not safe from school violence.”
He thinks the board and district should be listening more closely to teachers and principals.
“It appears the information flow is always down and not up,” Barnard said. “It appears to me we make a lot of decisions in the boardroom and not in the classroom when we ought to be asking teachers, parents, and principals what they think about it.”
He used the Class of 2020 graduation plans as an example.
“They had to back away from the original virtual decision because of input from teachers and students. Principals knew how to run their own graduations,” he said.
Find your polling place at https://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/Voters-Registration-And-Elections and click on “Where Do I Vote?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.