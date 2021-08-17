Horry County Board of Education member Ray Winters has died from complications related to COVID-19, school district officials confirmed Tuesday.
Winters had represented the District 3 area, which includes parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach, since 2014. He is the second local school board member to die from COVID-19 this year. John Poston succumbed to the disease on Jan. 30.
"Our hearts mourn for him, and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Tracy, his daughter Alyssa, and their families," the district said in a prepared statement. "Mr. Winters was a dedicated public servant and deeply committed to the betterment of Horry County Schools and his community. He was a tireless advocate for public education, and we will celebrate his life and be thankful for his contributions and support of our students, their families, and our staff. Please pray for the healing of the hearts of those who knew and loved him."
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, a former law partner and longtime friend of Winters, had described the school board member’s struggle with COVID-19 in an Aug. 11 Facebook post. Rice wrote that Winters was on a ventilator at that time and "in rough shape."
"I believe he is 49 years old," Rice wrote then. "We lost John Poston from the Horry County Board of Education in January. We lost John Rhodes. We lost Robert Rabon. We’ve lost too many to name here. I pray we don’t lose Ray."
Rhodes was a former Myrtle Beach mayor and Rabon had chaired the Horry County Republican Party. Rhodes died Jan. 17 from COVID complications and Rabon succumbed to COVID on Nov. 13.
On Friday, Rice posted an update about Winters’ condition, offering positive news.
"Ray has been able to transition to a CPAP machine for several hours at a time and is getting stronger and stronger," Rice wrote, saying that Winters' family asked that everyone keep praying for his continued recovery.
On Tuesday, Rice expressed his condolences.
"Ray Winters was a good man," he said. "He loved his God, his family and his community. He showed it every day."
Winters received undergraduate degrees in history and political science from the University of South Alabama, where he also earned a master’s degree in public administration in 1994, according to HCS. He received a juris doctorate from Loyola University in New Orleans in 1998.
Winters worked with Rice just out of law school and became his law partner before starting his own firm in 2008, according to the congressman's Facebook post. He was the managing attorney of his own law practice that focused on real estate, corporate and business transactions.
Winters was absent from last week’s Horry County Board of Education meeting but no mention was made of the reason behind his empty chair.
Winters is survived by his wife Tracy and daughter Alyssa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.