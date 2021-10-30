The Horry County Board of Education will interview its top three candidates to fill the District 3 seat on Monday.
Ann MacDonald, Mike Ryhal and Tracy Winters are pursuing the seat, which became open after the death of board member Ray Winters in August.
District 3 includes parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach. Ray Winters had held the seat since 2014.
The board will vote on the appointment that night in open session.
The person chosen by the board to fill the seat will hold the post for the rest of the unexpired term, which runs through next year. The deadline to fill the seat is Nov. 14.
Ann MacDonald
Ann MacDonald grew up in Tabor City, North Carolina, and has resided in Horry County since 2018. She is employed as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), and her husband is in the military, having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to her application.
She has four children in Horry County Schools and said in her application that she has a vested interest in being a part of the board as a parent.
“The primary thing that is important to me is education. I grew up in a home where education was a top priority,” MacDonald said in an interview, noting that she has two brothers with successful careers as well.
When she was growing up, her father served on the Columbus County School Board in North Carolina.
“This is my first time pursuing what would normally be an elected office," she said. "The rigor and commitment of doing this is not foreign to me."
MacDonald also referenced her career in the medical field, saying that she also has experience dealing with federal regulatory agencies like the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
In her application, she said she understood the uniqueness and diversity of the communities Horry County Schools is called to serve.
“It is my desire to serve Horry County Schools as it continues its trajectory of growth and commitment to the education of its children and to the success of its employees,” her application said.
In terms of COVID-19 protocols, MacDonald said she doesn’t have any complaints about the way HCS has responded to the pandemic.
“It’s my opinion that Horry County Schools has done a good job thus far,” McDonald said. “These are obviously unprecedented times, one for which there is no rule book. I empathize with the tasks they have had before them.”
In her experience with HCS, she thinks it is vitally important to keep the dialogue open between parents and the schools to achieve a greater impact on the success of the children.
“It is my desire now to give back to Horry County Schools in the capacity of school board member,” MacDonald said in her application.
Mike Ryhal
A former state representative and owner of Rotelli’s restaurant in Conway, Mike Ryhal also hopes to be able to represent District 3 on the board.
Ryhal said in his application that his daughters attended Horry County Schools for a nine-year period and during that time he was active in supporting them and their teachers by volunteering and attending events.
“As a parent I appreciate the education my three daughters received while attending Horry County Schools," Ryhal wrote in his application. "As a legislator I was able to see the challenges our state faces in their efforts to support local educators."
Ryhal noted that he previously worked with the late former board chairman Joe DeFeo to communicate local concerns to lawmakers in Columbia, and he also supported Ray Winters’ effort to become a school board member.
“I believe one of the most important foundations of a strong community is a good education system,” Ryhal said in his application. “With the growth we’re seeing throughout the county, our schools will continue to be challenged in all aspects.”
Ryhal also worked as a legislative liaison for Coastal Carolina University after leaving the legislature, and he has said that helped him continue to support education locally as well as work on the history of the Education Capital Improvements Sales and Use Tax and its funding impact on the county.
Ryhal could not be reached for comment.
Tracy Winters
Tracy Winters hopes to be able to continue her late husband Ray’s work in District 3.
“I want to be a voice for District 3 as well as all of the Horry County students, teachers, and administration,” she said in her application.
Winters’ daughter also attended Horry County Schools and is currently studying biology at Coastal Carolina University.
Tracy Winters said she previously served on the School Improvement Council at Ocean Bay Elementary and was an active member of the PTO at the school. Most recently, she was a supporter of the booster club at Carolina Forest High School.
As for how the board is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the discussion of mask mandates, she said things should be taken on a case-by-case basis.
“I believe there is a time and place for everything,” Tracy Winters said in an interview.
She has continued to sponsor the “Student of the Month” program led by her husband’s law office.
Tracy Winters said she stays involved in the community by also packing goody bags for area hospice patients and families, as well as hospice agency nurses and staff members.
“I feel it is important to serve the community because you are helping to improve it and making it a better place for everyone to live,” Tracy Winters said in her application.
She said it is “all about the kids.”
“I want to continue to serve in the capacity that he did, and be an active liaison between the staff, students, and parents on behalf of the Horry County school board," she said. "Every child is important."
In addition to handling the pandemic issues, she said she is also interested in making sure repairs and upgrades are made to the HVAC systems in the schools. Schools experiencing overcrowding as well as teacher shortages are important issues to address too, she said.
“I look forward to serving on the board and representing District 3 as well as all 11 districts,” Tracy Winters said. “I think Ray would be honored if I was able to do so.”
The new District 3 representative will take the oath of office on Nov. 8.
If the person selected by the board runs for the seat in the next election cycle and wins, that individual would then serve through 2026.
Ray Winters was the second board member to die from COVID-19 complications this year, following vice chairman John Poston, who died on Jan. 30.
