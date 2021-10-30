The Horry County Board of Education will interview its top three candidates to fill the District 3 seat on Monday.

Ann MacDonald, Mike Ryhal and Tracy Winters are pursuing the seat, which became open after the death of board member Ray Winters in August.

District 3 includes parts of Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach. Ray Winters had held the seat since 2014.

The board will vote on the appointment that night in open session.

The person chosen by the board to fill the seat will hold the post for the rest of the unexpired term, which runs through next year. The deadline to fill the seat is Nov. 14.

Ann MacDonald

Ann MacDonald grew up in Tabor City, North Carolina, and has resided in Horry County since 2018. She is employed as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA), and her husband is in the military, having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to her application.

She has four children in Horry County Schools and said in her application that she has a vested interest in being a part of the board as a parent.

“The primary thing that is important to me is education. I grew up in a home where education was a top priority,” MacDonald said in an interview, noting that she has two brothers with successful careers as well.

When she was growing up, her father served on the Columbus County School Board in North Carolina.

“This is my first time pursuing what would normally be an elected office," she said. "The rigor and commitment of doing this is not foreign to me."

MacDonald also referenced her career in the medical field, saying that she also has experience dealing with federal regulatory agencies like the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

In her application, she said she understood the uniqueness and diversity of the communities Horry County Schools is called to serve.

“It is my desire to serve Horry County Schools as it continues its trajectory of growth and commitment to the education of its children and to the success of its employees,” her application said.